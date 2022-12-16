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ANOCCA (IEU TI)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 25,000,000
Services : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/12/2022 : € 25,000,000
Other links
Related public register
27/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANOCCA (IEU TI)
Related press
Sweden: EIB supports cancer research and development at leading European cell therapy company with €25 million venture debt loan
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

Summary sheet

Release date
23 January 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2022
20220474
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ANOCCA (IEU TI)
ANOCCA AB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
EUR 96 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
Description
Objectives

The promoter's technologies enable highly precise and efficient analysis of T-cell immunity required to deliver a range of therapeutics and vaccines that specifically harness or manipulate T-cell immunity. With a focus on delivering T-cell receptor modified T-cell therapies (TCR-T) in oncology, the promoter is rapidly progressing a pipeline of novel therapies towards clinical trials utilising its own manufacturing capabilities. The promoter's breakthrough technology has high market potential to address multiple indications and unmet medical needs, well aligned with EU policy priorities. The EIB project will support development of pre-clinical and clinical pipeline of therapeutics, as well as upgrading to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification the company's own manufacturing unit.

The loan will finance the research and development (R&D) investments to further advance the promoter's product pipeline.

Additionality and Impact

The purpose of the loan is to provide direct equity-type financing under the INVESTEU Thematic, benefiting from the EC guarantee, to finance research and development activities of an innovative biotechnology company Anocca. Anocca's expertise lies in the discovery of T-cell receptor engineered T-cell therapies (TCR-T) with optimised properties to address specific limitations of existing therapeutic approaches, mainly in oncology. The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI-driven European SMEs suffering from systemic shortages of large, non-dilutive financing options for growth investments. Creation of knowledge and support of skilled jobs in Sweden will further contribute positively towards the EU's 3% RDI intensity target. Currently, the Company does not have access either to non-dilutive or to long-term debt funding sources from traditional or even alternative debt providers. Due to volatility of European markets which has significantly increased in 2022, access to both equity markets and commercial debt providers has been challenging for innovative but early-stage companies such as Anocca. 

The financing structure is adjusted to the investment needs of the Company, with a long tenor and deferred interest, while most of the EIB remuneration will come in a form of warrants, minimising cash outflows.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development activities carried out by the promoter and its partners in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. The research and development activities of the project do not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during appraisal.

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement. However, the promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Related documents
27/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANOCCA (IEU TI)
Related projects
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL
Other links
Related press
Sweden: EIB supports cancer research and development at leading European cell therapy company with €25 million venture debt loan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANOCCA (IEU TI)
Publication Date
27 Jan 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
161193883
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220474
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANOCCA (IEU TI)
Other links
Summary sheet
ANOCCA (IEU TI)
Data sheet
ANOCCA (IEU TI)
Related press
Sweden: EIB supports cancer research and development at leading European cell therapy company with €25 million venture debt loan
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden: EIB supports cancer research and development at leading European cell therapy company with €25 million venture debt loan
Other links
Related public register
27/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANOCCA (IEU TI)
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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