ANOCCA (IEU TI)

The purpose of the loan is to provide direct equity-type financing under the INVESTEU Thematic, benefiting from the EC guarantee, to finance research and development activities of an innovative biotechnology company Anocca. Anocca's expertise lies in the discovery of T-cell receptor engineered T-cell therapies (TCR-T) with optimised properties to address specific limitations of existing therapeutic approaches, mainly in oncology. The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI-driven European SMEs suffering from systemic shortages of large, non-dilutive financing options for growth investments. Creation of knowledge and support of skilled jobs in Sweden will further contribute positively towards the EU's 3% RDI intensity target. Currently, the Company does not have access either to non-dilutive or to long-term debt funding sources from traditional or even alternative debt providers. Due to volatility of European markets which has significantly increased in 2022, access to both equity markets and commercial debt providers has been challenging for innovative but early-stage companies such as Anocca.

The financing structure is adjusted to the investment needs of the Company, with a long tenor and deferred interest, while most of the EIB remuneration will come in a form of warrants, minimising cash outflows.