EDFI EUROPEAN FINANCING PARTNERS VII

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project covers the replenishment of European Financing Partners (EFP) through a contribution of up to EUR 300 million from EIB own resources to co-finance projects with European Development Finance Institutions (EDFI) outside of the EU on a pari passu basis.
EFP has the double objective of promoting sustainable private sector development outside the EU through co-financing of individual debt, equity and/or guarantees operations and strengthening cooperation between the EIB and eligible EDFIs. Through EFP, the EIB expects to support projects in a variety sectors such as Financial Institutions, Telecom, Agriculture, Industry and others.
European Financing Partners (EFP) provides a framework for collaboration between the participating European Development Finance Institutions and the European Investment Bank. EFP helps to achieve Team Europe initiatives in the various regions outside of Europe and focuses on the provision of financing to a wide range of counterparts and sectors. This operation is expected to improve access to finance in the target regions and deepen cooperation between European development finance institutions.
The operation is in line with the goals set on in the NDICI framework, including eradicating poverty and creating prosperity.
Investment in private sector activities tie in with the EU global gateway strategy, part of which includes boosting competitiveness and the security of global supply chains. The operation is also help to achieve Team Europe Initiatives in various global regions, such as investing in young businesses in Africa and improving the sustainability of supply chains globally.
Financing terms offered by EIB via EFP typically go beyond what is available in the local market (e.g. longer tenor, better match with economic life). EIB also contributed to the standards applicable by EIB operations. EFP is designed in a manner that EIB is the largest single contributing entity to EFP operations, whilst crowding in other financiers to complete the financing package.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.