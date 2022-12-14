EDFI EUROPEAN FINANCING PARTNERS VII

European Financing Partners (EFP) provides a framework for collaboration between the participating European Development Finance Institutions and the European Investment Bank. EFP helps to achieve Team Europe initiatives in the various regions outside of Europe and focuses on the provision of financing to a wide range of counterparts and sectors. This operation is expected to improve access to finance in the target regions and deepen cooperation between European development finance institutions.





The operation is in line with the goals set on in the NDICI framework, including eradicating poverty and creating prosperity.

Investment in private sector activities tie in with the EU global gateway strategy, part of which includes boosting competitiveness and the security of global supply chains. The operation is also help to achieve Team Europe Initiatives in various global regions, such as investing in young businesses in Africa and improving the sustainability of supply chains globally.





Financing terms offered by EIB via EFP typically go beyond what is available in the local market (e.g. longer tenor, better match with economic life). EIB also contributed to the standards applicable by EIB operations. EFP is designed in a manner that EIB is the largest single contributing entity to EFP operations, whilst crowding in other financiers to complete the financing package.