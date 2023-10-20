SOMACYL RENEWABLE ENERGY & ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL

The European Investment Bank (EIB), in partnership with Sociedad Pública de Intraestructuras y Medio Ambiente de Castilla y Leon (SOMACYL), will finance investments in district heating systems and in energy efficiency of public buildings in the Spanish region of Castilla y Leon (the Project).

This Project is compliant to a low carbon and resilient pathway, consistent with the Paris Agreement goals and principles. It will count fully towards the EIB's Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability targets.

Through the construction of new biomass district heating networks and the thermal rehabilitation of existing public buildings, the operation supports EU renewable energy and energy efficiency objectives, and supports Spain in meeting its greenhouse gas emission reductions commitments. The re-/afforestation component addresses market failures with respect to public goods and externalities, which lead to undervaluation of forest products and ecosystem services. In addition, the investments will be located in EIB Cohesion Priority Regions. The operation is expected to yield good quality and results and very good social benefits reducing GHG emissions and creating new employment.

The EIB loan will include flexible drawdown terms and conditions adjusted to the investment horizon of the projects. The framework loan structure provides ample flexibility to SOMACYL through inter alia continued dialogue with the EIB.