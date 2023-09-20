TECHNOPOLES MAROC II

The Project will contribute to a sustainable and geographically equitable economic post-covid recovery. It will have a positive impact on economic and regional development by creating substantial employment opportunities in different regions of Morocco.

The Project will support two major Moroccan public policies. By fostering economic development in the regions, it will first support the Regionalisation Policy, aligned with the New Development Model (2021). Secondly, the Project is part of the new generation of the Industrial Acceleration Plan (2021) which aims to strengthen the integration of industrial sectors, develop innovation with a view to improve Morocco's competitiveness and position the country as a carbon-free and circular industrial base. It will contribute to Morocco's Nationally Determined Contribution target.

The Project meets the Bank's climate objectives and contribute to the EIB's priority of supporting the transition to a decarbonized and climate resilient economy.

The business and sciences parks are expected to create synergy between education, research centres and businesses. Therefore, the financing of this Project will address network failures of research development and innovation activities.

Finally, the EIB financial offer includes some distinctive features that are not available on the market (long maturities, at a concessional rate, adequate availability and grace periods, local currency option).