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GREEN AFRICAN AGRI VALUE CHAIN - FCB ZAMBIA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 10,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Zambia : € 10,000,000
Credit lines : € 10,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/06/2023 : € 10,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREEN AFRICAN AGRI VALUE CHAIN - FCB ZAMBIA
Related press
Zambia: First Capital Bank Limited partners with the EIB to develop SMEs in the agriculture sector through a $10Million developmental line of credit
Parent project
GREEN AFRICAN AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN GA

Summary sheet

Release date
16 May 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/06/2023
20220385
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GREEN AFRICAN AGRI VALUE CHAIN - FCB ZAMBIA
FIRST CAPITAL BANK ZAMBIA LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 10 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Credit line for First Capital Bank Zambia for on-lending to eligible small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps active in agriculture value chains.

Financing of primarily agriculture value chain projects carried out by final beneficiaries including small and medium-sized enterprises.

Additionality and Impact

Access to finance is one of the main market constrains in Zambia, particularly for long term financing. The proposed RSF and the complementary Agriculture Value Chain lending financing bear a longer maturity than typically available in the market. This operation will reduce credit risk for financial intermediaries financing primary and secondary agriculture projects, one of the drivers of the country's economy. The RSF will allow the FI to reduce the commonly very high collateral requirements when lending, mainly to SMEs active in the sector. 

The EIB aims through this operation to generate opportunities to: (i) promote inclusive value chain development by integrating smallholders, increase income, more secure linkages and access to new markets and services (ii) foster green and sustainable agriculture and (iii) embrace digitization in the targeted sector.

The FI and potentially final beneficiaries will further benefit from Technical Assistance focussed on a broad range of capacity building activities. 

The project is under the auspices of the EU's external action plan NDICI and its Investment Framework as well as the African Union's Agenda 2063 and the EU Sub-Saharan Africa Multi-Annual Indicative programme 2021-2027, which supports a stronger regional and continental economic integration.  


Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Related documents
16/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREEN AFRICAN AGRI VALUE CHAIN - FCB ZAMBIA
Related projects
Parent project
GREEN AFRICAN AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN GA
Other links
Related press
Zambia: First Capital Bank Limited partners with the EIB to develop SMEs in the agriculture sector through a $10Million developmental line of credit

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREEN AFRICAN AGRI VALUE CHAIN - FCB ZAMBIA
Publication Date
16 Jul 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158031539
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220385
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Zambia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREEN AFRICAN AGRI VALUE CHAIN - FCB ZAMBIA
Other links
Summary sheet
GREEN AFRICAN AGRI VALUE CHAIN - FCB ZAMBIA
Data sheet
GREEN AFRICAN AGRI VALUE CHAIN - FCB ZAMBIA
Related press
Zambia: First Capital Bank Limited partners with the EIB to develop SMEs in the agriculture sector through a $10Million developmental line of credit
Parent project
GREEN AFRICAN AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN GA

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Zambia: First Capital Bank Limited partners with the EIB to develop SMEs in the agriculture sector through a $10Million developmental line of credit
Other links
Related public register
16/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREEN AFRICAN AGRI VALUE CHAIN - FCB ZAMBIA
Parent project
GREEN AFRICAN AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN GA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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