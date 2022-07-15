BDB LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
A dedicated EIB loan to finance eligible investments by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Bulgaria with a specific focus on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.
Financing of small/medium projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises in Bulgaria. This operation will also contribute to mitigating the negative economic effects of the pandemic and the energy crisis and at least 20% of the financed sub-projects will be dedicated to tackling climate change.
The operation will provide funding to the promoter, Bulgarian Development Bank, with the aim of facilitating access to finance to Bulgarian SMEs (for at least 70%) and Mid-Caps (up to 30%), which is still at suboptimal levels. The operation foresees that at least 20% of the loans will be dedicated to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability ("CA&ES") projects, mainly supporting energy efficiency and renewable energy investments. This operation is a further step in the implementation of the CA&ES via financial intermediaries, targeting a specific sub-segment of SME/Mid-Cap lending. The Financial Intermediary has established a clear strategic commitment to support the transition to a sustainable, green and circular economy with dedicated financial instruments. The loan is expected to offer a strong contribution to maintaining employment. The EIB is providing attractive financing conditions in terms of pricing, longer maturities, grace periods and longer availability periods, which are not available on the market. The Bank's cooperation and engagement with the financial intermediary aids in facilitating the transition to greener financing.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.