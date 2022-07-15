BDB LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

The operation will provide funding to the promoter, Bulgarian Development Bank, with the aim of facilitating access to finance to Bulgarian SMEs (for at least 70%) and Mid-Caps (up to 30%), which is still at suboptimal levels. The operation foresees that at least 20% of the loans will be dedicated to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability ("CA&ES") projects, mainly supporting energy efficiency and renewable energy investments. This operation is a further step in the implementation of the CA&ES via financial intermediaries, targeting a specific sub-segment of SME/Mid-Cap lending. The Financial Intermediary has established a clear strategic commitment to support the transition to a sustainable, green and circular economy with dedicated financial instruments. The loan is expected to offer a strong contribution to maintaining employment. The EIB is providing attractive financing conditions in terms of pricing, longer maturities, grace periods and longer availability periods, which are not available on the market. The Bank's cooperation and engagement with the financial intermediary aids in facilitating the transition to greener financing.