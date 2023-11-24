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CASTILLA Y LEON HEALTH INFRASTRUCTURE II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 120,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 120,000,000
Health : € 120,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/05/2024 : € 120,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CASTILLA Y LEON HEALTH INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related press
Spain: EIB and Castilla y León regional government sign €120 million loan to finance public hospital and healthcare facility renovations in five regional provinces
Parent project
IBERIA COVID-19 HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
25 September 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/05/2024
20220360
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CASTILLA Y LEON HEALTH INFRASTRUCTURE II
COMUNIDAD AUTONOMA DE CASTILLA Y LEON
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 175 million
EUR 356 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the modernisation of the public health service infrastructure of the Autonomous Community of Castilla y León (Spain). More specifically, it will finance the construction, renovation and or extension of several hospitals and outpatient centres, as well as the acquisition of related medical equipment.

The aim is to modernise the health estate and upgrade service delivery, in line with the EIB's primary objective of "Innovation, digital and human capital" (Health). The project will bring wider benefits to the community as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.

Additionality and Impact

The European Investment Bank (EIB), in partnership with Comunidad Autónoma de Castilla y León (CACL), will support CACL's efforts to improve the level of service in the regional public health system. To this end, the EIB will finance the construction of a new hospital, coupled with renovation and modernization works in existing hospitals, and the acquisition of medical equipment (the Project).

 

The Project is aligned with EIB's Health Policy objectives and with the Urban Agenda for the European Union. Moreover, it aims to contribute to the priority objective of the European Commission to "make public health systems more cost-effective, equitable and sustainable."

 

This Project will contribute directly to promote progress towards multiple Sustainable Development Goals, comprising good health and well-being; decent work and economic growth; industry, innovation and infrastructure; and sustainable cities and communities.

 

This Project will generate positive externalities and economic benefits through the provision of improved healthcare services including enhanced preparedness to respond to increasing demand for care by an ageing population, potential future health emergencies, and the reduction of energy consumption that benefits the society and the broader economy.

 

The availability of long-term finance for health infrastructure at affordable interest rates is a key contribution of the EIB, considering the very long-term nature of the investment and its positive impact on overall project cost.

 

The EIB loan will include flexible drawdown terms and conditions adjusted to the investment horizon of the projects. 


Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU, though the project might be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The compliance with the requirements of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC as well as the requirements of social standards will be verified during appraisal. In line with Directive 2010/31/EU, the new and rehabilitated buildings will have to meet at least the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. The design energy performance of the hospitals and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during appraisal. The EIB will encourage the promoter to take into account the circular economy principles during the project development and future operation.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
24 November 2023
24 May 2024
Related documents
05/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CASTILLA Y LEON HEALTH INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related projects
Parent project
IBERIA COVID-19 HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME LOAN
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB and Castilla y León regional government sign €120 million loan to finance public hospital and healthcare facility renovations in five regional provinces

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CASTILLA Y LEON HEALTH INFRASTRUCTURE II
Publication Date
5 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
169774125
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220360
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CASTILLA Y LEON HEALTH INFRASTRUCTURE II
Other links
Summary sheet
CASTILLA Y LEON HEALTH INFRASTRUCTURE II
Data sheet
CASTILLA Y LEON HEALTH INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related press
Spain: EIB and Castilla y León regional government sign €120 million loan to finance public hospital and healthcare facility renovations in five regional provinces
Parent project
IBERIA COVID-19 HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME LOAN

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB and Castilla y León regional government sign €120 million loan to finance public hospital and healthcare facility renovations in five regional provinces
Other links
Related public register
05/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CASTILLA Y LEON HEALTH INFRASTRUCTURE II
Parent project
IBERIA COVID-19 HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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