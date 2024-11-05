ARAGON EU FUNDS COFINANCING 2021-2027

The Project concerns priority investments under the programmes of the EU Cohesion Policy funds (CPFs), notably the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), the European Social Fund Plus (ESF+), and the Just Transition Fund (JTF), in the Spanish Autonomous Region of Aragón (ARA). The Project fosters innovation and skills, digitalisation, competitiveness, and environmental protection. The investment programme is plan-led and well-embedded in the EU Cohesion policy architecture centring around the three EU policy objectives of a smarter, a greener, and a more social Europe. As such, it will foster a balanced socioeconomic and territorial development of the region. Investments under the JTF pursue the specific policy goal of "enabling regions and people to address the social, employment, economic and environmental impacts of the transition towards the Union's 2030 targets for energy and climate and a climate-neutral economy of the Union by 2050", which in case of Aragón concerns the province of Teruel.

EIB support to the region's co-financing of the Cohesion Policy fund investments will help kick-start the implementation of the operational programmes. The Project addresses sub-optimal investment situations in many sectors. Specifically, the Project will support research, development and innovation whose returns to society are known to be larger than the financial return to the innovative entities. Investments in digitalisation will make public services more efficient in many areas, leading to significant time savings for citizens. The Project will also support investments in energy efficiency and in the renewable energy generation, thereby lowering the negative externalities from CO2 emissions. Moreover, the ERDF will foster business development and internationalisation of SMEs, thereby easing the latter's financial constraints. The ESF+, in turn, will support the transition from school to work, the transition from unemployment back into work and the development of digital skills. These measures will increase the economy's stock of human and social capital, reduce shortages of skilled labour and protect vulnerable persons from sliding into long-term unemployment.

Finally, EIB's financing provides the client with competitive pricing, longer tenor than commercial lenders and flexible loan conditions, such as long grace and disbursement periods, which are better suited for the implementation of the Project. EIB's financing also supports Aragón to achieve diversification of funding sources and contributes to the stability of their financing needs.