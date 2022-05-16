ZAMBIA AGRICULTURE - RSF FCB ZAMBIA

The risk-sharing facility (RSF) complementing the loan facility offered to the financial intermediary First Capital Bank Limited Zambia (FCB) is intended to benefit private sector entities operating in the agri-food sector in Zambia. This RSF will increase FCB's ability to extend financing offering to more risky or smaller entities. Thereby, this facility will strengthen its outreach to agri-food enterprises and support integration of smallholder farmers into commercial value chains. It will enable FCB in providing loans with more attractive conditions. The RSF will incentivize FCB to increase the access to finance and crowd in other investors. The technical assistance available will contribute to capacity building in areas like environmental and social standards. The proposed investment is aligned with one of the main priorities set under the EU Agenda for change (the basis for EU's development policy), namely inclusive and sustainable growth for human development. Fostering private sector development, including SMEs, is specifically mentioned as an enabler. Zambia is considered a country with a significant gap in sustainable development necessary to improve employment outcomes and overall economic growth. The proposed investment is expected to contribute toward a number of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), most notably SDG8 "Decent work and economic growth".