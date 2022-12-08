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VESTEDA AFFORDABLE HOUSING II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 150,000,000
Urban development : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2022 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VESTEDA AFFORDABLE HOUSING II
Related press
Netherlands: Vesteda and EIB sign second financing agreement

Summary sheet

Release date
13 February 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2022
20220323
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VESTEDA AFFORDABLE HOUSING II
VESTEDA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT BV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 351 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation will finance the construction of new rental housing and highly energy efficient retrofitting of existing housing.

The aim is to increase the supply of affordable housing for medium income households in the Netherlands. The investments will also contribute to urban regeneration and renewal. Part of the investment programme will contribute to new highly energy efficient affordable rental housing.

Additionality and Impact

The operation will help to accelerate the supply of rented social and affordable housing for low and moderate-income households in urban agglomerations with very tense residential markets in the Netherlands, and to reduce the energy consumption of existing residential buildings. 


The Project meets UN Sustainable Development Goals, various EU Sustainable Urban Development goals and Energy Efficiency targets, and municipal housing objectives. It addresses a number of externalities and sub-optimal investment flows. The Project will increase the supply of social and affordable housing for rent and contribute towards improving the social mix and social inclusion. The modernisation of the existing housing units will substantially decrease energy consumption and improve the resident's living conditions and quality of life. More widely, the Project will contribute to urban regeneration with improvements to the quality and attractiveness of the built environment.


This loan will increase the affordability of the borrower's substantial investment programme by helping it to optimise its funding diversification. The Bank's financing will also offer further important benefits such as a long loan maturity and flexibility with respect to availability period, interest rate arrangements and drawdowns, which will enable an optimal alignment with the implementation modalities of the Project.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

National environmental legislation has been harmonised in line with the relevant Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directives 2011/92/EU Directive and Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC. The EIB's appraisal will focus on the promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, the EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, where appropriate. The applicable energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU, as well as the status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the housing investments will also be reviewed during project appraisal.

Based on the information available to the Bank, the Promoter is a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Comments

This is a repeat operation from 2019-0153 VESTEDA AFFORDABLE HOUSING.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
8 December 2022
20 December 2022
Related documents
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VESTEDA AFFORDABLE HOUSING II
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: Vesteda and EIB sign second financing agreement

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VESTEDA AFFORDABLE HOUSING II
Publication Date
8 Mar 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
157634772
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220323
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VESTEDA AFFORDABLE HOUSING II
Other links
Summary sheet
VESTEDA AFFORDABLE HOUSING II
Data sheet
VESTEDA AFFORDABLE HOUSING II
Related press
Netherlands: Vesteda and EIB sign second financing agreement

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: Vesteda and EIB sign second financing agreement
Other links
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VESTEDA AFFORDABLE HOUSING II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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