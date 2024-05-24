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HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 400,000,000
Transport : € 400,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/04/2025 : € 150,000,000
7/03/2025 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
12/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL - The Kruunusillat project assessment of overall sustainability
Related public register
11/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL - The impact of climate change preparation for the Kruunusillat project
Related public register
29/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL
Related public register
12/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL - Ympäristövaikutusten arviointiselostus
Related press
Finland: Helsinki to get new tramline and a depot with €400 million EIB package

Summary sheet

Release date
1 March 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/03/2025
20220314
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL
CITY OF HELSINKI
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 400 million
EUR 998 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction of the Crown Bridges light rail line in the City of Helsinki, the construction of a new depot and the acquisition of related rolling stock and ancillary works relating to the light rail line. The Crown Bridges light rail will connect the suburbs of Laajasalo, Korkeasaari and Kalasatama to Helsinki city centre. It will also provide a new route for cyclists and pedestrians.

The aim is to support investments in sustainable urban public transport. The new light rail line will provide a direct and segregated link to the city centre, which will reduce air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions (transport externalities) as well as travel times.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns the extension of the existing tram system in the city of Helsinki, including depot infrastructure, rolling stock acquisition and associated works and systems. 

The Project complies with the Bank's Paris Alignment criteria as defined in the CBR (Climate Bank Roadmap) and is fully consistent with the EIB Transport Lending Policy. The Project's contribution to the Bank's climate action (CA) and environmental sustainability (ES) objective is 100% of the total cost.


The Project is expected to increase accessibility to the public transport network and the quality of trams services, which in turn is expected to reduce negative externalities of road traffic, improve air quality and reduce GHG emissions from transport in Helsinki. 


The EIB financing will offer flexible terms with a favourable availability period offering the possibility to match the drawdown profile with the project outflows as well as a long maturity. The operation will also provide the Borrowers with diversification of their funding sources. 



Environmental aspects
Procurement

The promoter's environmental management capacity to apply the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal, particularly with regard to the EU environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by 2014/52/EU), EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. The project falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive under which the environmental Competent Authority decides case-by-case whether a formal EIA is required. Compliance with the relevant Directives will also be further assessed during project appraisal. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation and pollution prevention.

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, for contracts above the threshold; namely Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
24 May 2024
7 March 2025
Related documents
23/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
12/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL - The Kruunusillat project assessment of overall sustainability
11/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL - The impact of climate change preparation for the Kruunusillat project
29/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL
12/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL - Ympäristövaikutusten arviointiselostus
Other links
Related press
Finland: Helsinki to get new tramline and a depot with €400 million EIB package

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Publication Date
23 May 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
214018735
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220314
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL - The Kruunusillat project assessment of overall sustainability
Publication Date
12 Jun 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
178408584
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220314
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL - The impact of climate change preparation for the Kruunusillat project
Publication Date
11 Jun 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
178409907
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220314
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL
Publication Date
29 May 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171223237
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220314
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL - Ympäristövaikutusten arviointiselostus
Publication Date
12 Jun 2024
Document language
Finnish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
178417643
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220314
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
12/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL - The Kruunusillat project assessment of overall sustainability
Related public register
11/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL - The impact of climate change preparation for the Kruunusillat project
Related public register
29/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL
Related public register
12/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL - Ympäristövaikutusten arviointiselostus
Other links
Summary sheet
HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL
Data sheet
HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL
Related press
Finland: Helsinki to get new tramline and a depot with €400 million EIB package

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: Helsinki to get new tramline and a depot with €400 million EIB package
Other links
Related public register
23/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
12/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL - The Kruunusillat project assessment of overall sustainability
Related public register
11/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL - The impact of climate change preparation for the Kruunusillat project
Related public register
29/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL
Related public register
12/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL - Ympäristövaikutusten arviointiselostus

General enquiries and comments

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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