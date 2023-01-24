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BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 350,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 350,000,000
Energy : € 350,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/03/2023 : € 350,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT III

Summary sheet

Release date
19 October 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/03/2023
20220286
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT III
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S),BPCE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 350 million
EUR 700 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of an intermediated lending facility in support of small to mid-sized renewable energy projects in France (onshore wind, photovoltaic, geothermal, hydro, biomass and waste treatment/biogas).

This project supports national and European targets related to renewable energy (RE) generation and it will hence contribute to EU energy objectives, notably security of energy supply and tackling climate change.

Additionality and Impact

Despite a strong increase in recent years, installed electricity generation capacity from renewable sources in France remains below national targets, leading to a sub-optimal investment situation in this crucial sector in the fight against climate change. The projects will produce electricity from low carbon sources (primarily solar PV, especially rooftop solar PV and onshore wind) and address negative climate and environmental externalities, a market failure, through the reduction of carbon emissions and other air pollution. Therefore, the financing contributes to France's 2030 decarbonisation goals.

The Project will contribute to the timely deployment in the next years of RE production capacity in France, which will be key to meet the mid/long term national and EU energy objectives. The Project will also support the EIB's priority lending objectives concerning RE and will contribute fully towards the Bank's CA objectives. EIB's intervention will take the form of a funding line to BPCE, a well-known intermediary of EIB's support to the RE sector in France. BPCE will on-lend the EIB funds at attractive financing conditions to eligible projects, thereby facilitating their implementation.


The main Climate action element of the operation, renewable energy and energy efficiency projects, reduces negative carbon and air pollution externalities and increases comfort and air quality in the dwellings, social and public benefits that are not fully internalised by private investors.

Overall, the projects are expected to yield good quality and results, thanks to avoided carbon emissions and employment creation. Moreover, the projects will be supported by adequate governance and capabilities of the FI. The operation is also eligible under Article 309 (a) projects for developing less-developed regions (over 50%).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting projects that help mitigate climate change. The Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with the national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as their capacity to support the Bank's public disclosure policy, which aims to facilitate access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU Procurement Directives, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
24 January 2023
17 March 2023
Related documents
02/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT III

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT III
Publication Date
2 Feb 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163313916
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220286
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT III
Other links
Summary sheet
BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT III
Data sheet
BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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