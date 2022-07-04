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RZESZOW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 74,630,048.19
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 74,630,048.19
Urban development : € 74,630,048.19
Signature date(s)
14/11/2022 : € 74,630,048.19
Other links
Related public register
10/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RZESZOW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE III
Related press
Poland: EIB supports Rzeszów's strategic plan for sustainable development
Parent project
UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - PROGRAMME EU MS

Summary sheet

Release date
4 July 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/11/2022
20220272
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RZESZOW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE III
CITY OF RZESZOW
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 350 million (EUR 75 million)
PLN 900 million (EUR 192 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is a multi-sector framework loan operation to finance the multi-year investment programme of the City of Rzeszow.

The proposed municipal framework loan will support eligible schemes coherent with the City of Rzeszow development strategy. It will contribute to modernisation of municipal public infrastructure and services that are under stress, due to the recent high influx of refugees from Ukraine.

Additionality and Impact

The Project will improve the provision of public services for which demand increased due to unprecedented population increase. Provision of public services will result in positive economic, environmental and social externalities. With a significant share of climate-related investments, the project will also bring positive climate-related externalities. Investments are expected to require a relatively high up-front investment cost, which necessitates access to long-term funding which is not easily available in the financial market. In the absence of such long-term financing, investment decisions would be further delayed. The project supports the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion and is supported by planned technical advisory activities by the EIB.

 

The Project is in accordance with the provisions of the 2016 EU Urban Agenda, the new 2020 Leipzig Charter for sustainable urban development, and the EU2020 Strategy for smart, sustainable and inclusive growth. The Project is eligible under Article 309 of the TFEU point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest. The investments to be supported are in line with the City's strategic planning and development policies.


The flexible, long-term and attractively priced EIB loan addresses the City's funding needs. It further allows the City to invest its own funds and available EU funding. The EIB loan will have significant value-added for Rzeszow due to: (i) its flexibility; (ii) a tenor that matches the economic life of the assets financed; (iii) grace and availability periods that fit the City's expectations and needs; and (iv) attractive pricing. The financing will also strengthen the funding base of the City.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will undertake actions in order for the Promoter to ensure compliance with the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, as well as Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively) and as well with the respective applicable Polish law implementing the referred Directives.

The Bank will undertake actions in order for the Promoters to ensure that contracts for implementation of the projects will be tendered in accordance with the EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU and with the respective applicable Polish law implementing the referred Directives, with publication of tender notices in the Polish Public Procurement Bulletin and in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
10/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RZESZOW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE III
Related projects
Parent project
UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - PROGRAMME EU MS
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB supports Rzeszów's strategic plan for sustainable development

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RZESZOW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE III
Publication Date
10 Sep 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158347234
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220272
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RZESZOW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE III
Other links
Summary sheet
RZESZOW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE III
Data sheet
RZESZOW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE III
Related press
Poland: EIB supports Rzeszów's strategic plan for sustainable development
Parent project
UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - PROGRAMME EU MS

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB supports Rzeszów's strategic plan for sustainable development
Other links
Related public register
10/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RZESZOW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE III
Parent project
UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - PROGRAMME EU MS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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