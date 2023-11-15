INTERBIAK LAMIAKO TUNNEL

The project addresses the market/network failure related to accessibility along the Core TEN-T road network. The project is expected to improve connectivity to TEN-T Atlantic Corridor in the TEN-T urban node of Bilbao. It will help to increase resilience of the transport network in the greater Bilbao region and will contribute to climate change mitigation through reduced travel in the area. It will contribute to social cohesion in the greater Bilbao region, where municipalities show different levels of economic and social development. The new link will reduce travel times, vehicle operating costs, road crashes and exposure of inhabitants to air and noise pollutants and will therefore improve the quality of life for local residents. Through its layout and multi-modal concept, the project will contribute to both climate change mitigation and adaptation.

EIB financing provides the client with competitive pricing, long tenor and flexible loan conditions, such as long grace and disbursement periods, which are therefore better suited for the implementation of the Project. EIB's financing also supports INTERBIAK in achieving diversification of funding sources and contributes to the stability of their financing needs.



