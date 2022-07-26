WEST AFRICA RURAL ELECTRIFICATION EXPANSION

The operation intends to generate environmental benefits by supporting sustainable energy infrastructure that help to mitigate climate change. It is expected that a full environmental impact assessment (EIA) will be required for some but not all investments. Regardless, Husk will be required to perform an assessment of environmental and social risks for each project, and follow through the environmental and social performance during project implementation For investments subject to an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) or biodiversity assessment as defined by national legislation, Husk shall ensure that the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment is carried out and that the public consultation is undertaken in accordance with national legislation and in line with the EIB's Environmental and Social (E&S) standards Husk will be required to enhance the existing environmental & social policy in place and establish an appropriate management system to comply with the environmental and social requirements of the Bank. Nonetheless, the Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of the Promoter to ensure the projects' compliance with national environmental, social and biodiversity regulations, as well as with the EIB's environmental and social standards and the principles of relevant EU Directives (i.e. EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Directive 2018/2001).