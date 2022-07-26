WEST AFRICA RURAL ELECTRIFICATION EXPANSION

Summary sheet
Installation of mini-grids in Nigeria.
The operation would support the implementation of commercial and industrial (C&I) solar rooftop / hybrid mini-grids and solar water irrigation pumps in Nigeria. The operation is aligned with the EIB's priorities on sustainable energy and climate change. It will contribute to several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 7 - Affordable and clean energy and SDG 13 - climate action. The project produces electricity from low carbon sources and addresses the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon dioxide and other air pollution.
The operation intends to generate environmental benefits by supporting sustainable energy infrastructure that help to mitigate climate change. It is expected that a full environmental impact assessment (EIA) will be required for some but not all investments. Regardless, Husk will be required to perform an assessment of environmental and social risks for each project, and follow through the environmental and social performance during project implementation For investments subject to an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) or biodiversity assessment as defined by national legislation, Husk shall ensure that the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment is carried out and that the public consultation is undertaken in accordance with national legislation and in line with the EIB's Environmental and Social (E&S) standards Husk will be required to enhance the existing environmental & social policy in place and establish an appropriate management system to comply with the environmental and social requirements of the Bank. Nonetheless, the Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of the Promoter to ensure the projects' compliance with national environmental, social and biodiversity regulations, as well as with the EIB's environmental and social standards and the principles of relevant EU Directives (i.e. EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Directive 2018/2001).
The Bank will require the company to ensure that all sub-projects are implemented in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.