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UNICREDIT CLIMATE ACTION FL ITALY II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 150,000,000
Energy : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/10/2022 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNICREDIT CLIMATE ACTION FL ITALY II

Summary sheet

Release date
10 February 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/10/2022
20220238
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UNICREDIT CLIMATE ACTION FL ITALY II
UNICREDIT SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 300 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Framework loan to support small and medium scale investments in renewable energy, contributing to the climate action-mitigation objective.

The loan will support the development of renewable energy projects in Italy, contributing to renewable energy targets in the country and consequently in the European Union.

Additionality and Impact

The EIB investment in the project will support the construction of new renewable energy (RE) capacity in Italy, crucial for the achievement of the 2030 targets set out in the final National Energy and Climate Plan. Most of the underlying projects will benefit from market based instruments, and thereby will contribute to the policy objective to support the market integration of renewable energy projects.


The promoter will play the role of aggregator for small energy projects. Therefore, this operation addresses the market failures that limit access to finance to small renewable energy projects, despite the pivotal role they play in contributing to EU energy policy objectives and in the decarbonisation strategy to achieve Paris goals.


Moreover, as the Wind and solar PV projects produce electricity from low carbon sources they address the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon and air pollution (compared to fossil fuel generation). Similarly, the production of biogas for direct grid injection will contribute to the transition to low-carbon gas and thereby reducing carbon externalities, which is a significant challenge to the industry, and the progressive replacement of natural gas or liquid fossil fuel in transportation.


The project quality and results for this operation are deemed to be very good mainly due to to the high social benefits expected by generating clean and renewable power at a lower cost compared to the fossil-fuel based alternatives in the country.


Furthermore, the EIB support to the project will contribute to their bankability by lowering their cost of funding and offering a tenor longer than the one usually proposed by other financers.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investments will generate environmental benefits in terms of reduction of air pollutants and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, ultimately helping to mitigate climate change. They are expected to have limited social and environmental impacts and any such impact is expected to be mitigated. The Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with the national and European legislation.

The majority of the schemes are expected to be developed by private entities/promoters that are not subject to EU Procurement Directives. For those schemes where public procedures would apply, the financial intermediary will be required to confirm that procurement is carried out in line with the requirements for public sector projects under the relevant national and EU legislation.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
7 September 2022
20 October 2022
Related documents
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNICREDIT CLIMATE ACTION FL ITALY II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNICREDIT CLIMATE ACTION FL ITALY II
Publication Date
8 Mar 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
157758670
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220238
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNICREDIT CLIMATE ACTION FL ITALY II
Other links
Summary sheet
UNICREDIT CLIMATE ACTION FL ITALY II
Data sheet
UNICREDIT CLIMATE ACTION FL ITALY II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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