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NORDLB RENEWABLE ENERGY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 20,000,000
Denmark : € 50,000,000
Poland : € 180,000,000
Energy : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/09/2023 : € 10,000,000
24/03/2025 : € 10,000,000
15/09/2023 : € 25,000,000
24/03/2025 : € 25,000,000
15/09/2023 : € 90,000,000
24/03/2025 : € 90,000,000
Other links
Related public register
19/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORDLB RENEWABLE ENERGY
Related press
Poland: EIB and NordLB sign agreement to finance renewable energy projects in the European Union

Summary sheet

Release date
29 June 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/09/2023
20220237
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NORDLB RENEWABLE ENERGY
NORDDEUTSCHE LANDESBANK GIROZENTRALE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
EUR 383 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Intermediated framework loan to finance renewable energy projects. End beneficiaries will be based in Poland, Denmark, Sweden and other EU countries.

The loan will support the development of renewable energy and energy efficiency projects in various countries in the European Union, primarily in Poland, Denmark and Sweden.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns the financing of a series of renewable energy generation plants, located in Poland, Denmark and potentially other EU countries. It addresses a number of market failures from contributing to the reduction in carbon and air pollution to improving energy markets efficiency and integration through participation in the wholesale markets. As such, the project serves the Bank's renewable energy and climate objectives, as well as national and EU climate targets. 


The implementation of renewable energy generation plants contributes to the EIB's priority of supporting the transition to a low-carbon, environmentally friendly and climate-resilient economy. By using an intermediated approach, the Bank will support the Financial Intermediary's sustainability strategy while also reaching smaller projects that may otherwise not have been reached. In addition to diversifying its financing sources, the EIB's long-term financing offers the Intermediary favourable conditions at a time when commercial bank long-term lending has become significantly more scarce, in the aftermath of the Covid-19 crisis. The Bank's involvement will provide the Financial Intermediary with a high level of flexibility in terms of drawdowns and currency, thereby facilitating the deployment of the facility. Through this innovative product, it is expected that the crowding in effects will amplify even further the EIB's impact and outreach.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The operation intends to generate environmental benefits by supporting sustainable energy infrastructure that help to mitigate climate change. The Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
19/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORDLB RENEWABLE ENERGY
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB and NordLB sign agreement to finance renewable energy projects in the European Union

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORDLB RENEWABLE ENERGY
Publication Date
19 Oct 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
159004247
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220237
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Denmark
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORDLB RENEWABLE ENERGY
Other links
Summary sheet
NORDLB RENEWABLE ENERGY
Data sheet
NORDLB RENEWABLE ENERGY
Related press
Poland: EIB and NordLB sign agreement to finance renewable energy projects in the European Union

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB and NordLB sign agreement to finance renewable energy projects in the European Union
Other links
Related public register
19/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORDLB RENEWABLE ENERGY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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