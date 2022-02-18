GBS (IEU LS)

This financing falls under the Invest EU objective: "Support under the Research, Innovation and Digitisation (RID) window shall facilitate and accelerate access to finance for research and innovation (R&I) projects, promoters, businesses and other innovative entities and stimulate the digital transformation of businesses, markets and Member States in accordance with Articles 3(2)(b) and 8(1)(b) of the InvestEU Regulation."





The project involves investments concerning the research, development, manufacturing and market access in connection with the Company's innovative exoskeleton solutions and related services. The financing will enhance the promoter's technology edge and capabilities supporting the development and deployment of new technologies and innovative, high value-added products and services. Such investments involve high risks, and the company would otherwise not have access to non-dilutive or debt-funding options at comparable volumes or terms.

The EIB financing is also expected to have a signalling effect for crowding in further investors. Structuring the financing as venture debt caters to the needs of this early growth stage company and takes into account expected future cash flows by applying deferred interest rates and equity kickers to limit cash outflow during the investment phase and ensure a risk-commensurate return.