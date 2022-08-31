DBSA EGIP FACILITY

The present operation will finance 100% Climate Action investments in solar photovoltaic and onshore wind renewable energy embedded generation projects (and potentially energy efficiency projects) in South Africa, by providing an intermediated Framework Loan to one of its main development finance institutions. Projects under this operation lead to carbon emission and air pollution reductions by promoting additional renewable generation capacity, thus contributing to the National Climate Change Adaptation Strategy, and supporting Sustainable Development Goals "Affordable and Clean Energy", "Sustainable Cities and Communities" and "Climate Action".

It demonstrates strong strategic alignment with the Multiannual Indicative Programme (2021-2027), which lists Environment/climate change" as a cross-cutting issue, and with EU policy goals in South Africa, while addressing the existing failures of the energy market, namely negative environmental externalities and incomplete markets.

The project quality and results for this operation are deemed to be very good mainly due to the high social benefits expected by generating clean and renewable power at a lower cost compared to the fossil-fuel based alternatives in the country.

This operation will contribute to improving DBSA's funding terms in the renewable energy sector. It will provide DBSA a long-term table source of funding with a choice of currency, including ZAR.