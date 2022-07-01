CENTRE VAL DE LOIRE TRANSPORTS FERROVIAIRES

Summary sheet
Acquisition of electric rail rolling stock, modernisation of rail lines and rail depots in the Centre-Val de Loire Region in France.
The project is expected to consist of multiple schemes, including acquisition of electric rail rolling stock, modernisation of rail lines and new construction of rail depots in the Centre-Val de Loire Region in France.
The project increases competitiveness of rail and supports prevention of shift of traffic from rail to road as well as some modal shift from road to rail, enhancing sustainable transport in line with EU objectives and reducing negative transport externalities, thus addressing important market failures. These externalities include pollution reduction from the road diesel/petrol engines and the related noise and CO2 emissions.
Furthermore, sustained modal share of rail as the safest mode of land transport will lead to reduction of fatalities and serious accidents and the associated human suffering.
The EIB financing is adjusted to the client request and will provide affordable pricing with long tenor and other flexibility features like sculpted repayment, grace period.
In relation to the infrastructure works and construction of depots, the compliance with the requirements of the EIA directive and the development consents are to be reviewed during appraisal. The project's potential impacts on protected areas and species, in accordance with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) will also be appraised. The components related to acquisition of rolling stock do not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. In addition, the arrangements for the scrapping of the replaced stock and for any decommissioning of maintenance depots will be checked during appraisal. The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping railways to maintain modal share in key sections of the passenger market that are most appropriately met by rail.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU or Directive 2004/17/EC as applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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