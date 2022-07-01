CENTRE VAL DE LOIRE TRANSPORTS FERROVIAIRES

The project increases competitiveness of rail and supports prevention of shift of traffic from rail to road as well as some modal shift from road to rail, enhancing sustainable transport in line with EU objectives and reducing negative transport externalities, thus addressing important market failures. These externalities include pollution reduction from the road diesel/petrol engines and the related noise and CO2 emissions.

Furthermore, sustained modal share of rail as the safest mode of land transport will lead to reduction of fatalities and serious accidents and the associated human suffering.





The EIB financing is adjusted to the client request and will provide affordable pricing with long tenor and other flexibility features like sculpted repayment, grace period.