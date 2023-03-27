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GHANA VACCINES CONSORTIUM

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 5,000,000
Sector(s)
Industry : € 5,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/03/2023 : € 5,000,000
(*) Including a € 5,000,000 Investment Grants provided by the EU-AFRICA INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST FUND

Summary sheet

Release date
13 April 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/03/2023
20220170
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GHANA VACCINES CONSORTIUM
DEK VACCINES LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 5 million
EUR 47 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists in a grant facility of up to EUR 5m providing seed financing to support the construction, furnishing and validation of a fill and finish vaccine manufacturing facility in the suburbs of Accra, Ghana.

The facility will initially target vaccines that are a priority for the African continent and is expected to contribute to enhanced regional independence in health security.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The promoter is required to implement the project in accordance with the EIB's Environmental and Social Policy and Standards.

The promoter is required to implement the project in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
27 March 2023
29 March 2023
Related projects
Parent project
COVID-19 ESSENTIAL API MANUFACTURING IN AFRICA

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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