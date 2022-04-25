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GEF SOUTH ASIA GROWTH FUND III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 38,413,521.56
Countries
Sector(s)
India : € 38,413,521.56
Services : € 38,413,521.56
Signature date(s)
24/11/2022 : € 38,413,521.56
Other links
Related public register
20/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GEF SOUTH ASIA GROWTH FUND III
Related press
EIB increases support for high impact climate action and environmental investment across India and South Asia with $40 million for new regional investment fund

Summary sheet

Release date
25 April 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/11/2022
20220164
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GEF SOUTH ASIA GROWTH FUND III
SAGF II MANAGEMENT LLC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 40 million (EUR 40 million)
USD 300 million (EUR 298 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Equity participation in a private equity fund investing in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that promote climate action and environmental sustainability primarily in India, but also in other countries in the South Asia/South East Asia region.

Equity participation in a private equity fund investing in SMEs that promote climate action and environmental sustainability primarily in India, but also in other countries in the South Asia/South East Asia region.

Additionality and Impact

The operation concerns an investment in GEF South Asia Growth Fund III, a USD 300m investment fund targeting companies that promote climate action and environmental sustainability in South and South East Asia , in line with the objectives of the EIB Climate Bank Roadmap. The Fund will provide equity to SMEs, improving access to finance. A commitment to the Fund will contribute to EU policy and priorities with regards Climate Action outside of Europe. It will support the achievement of sustainable development goals (SDGs), aiming to mitigate the effects of climate change. The Fund will contribute to the Bank's Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability targets outside the EU. Therefore, the operation is proposed under the Climate Action and Environment Facility (CAEF). The EIB commitment is expected to trigger the commitment from other investors and to have a strong catalytic effect. With EIB commitment, the Fund's terms are expected to be negotiated in line with best market practice standards.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund's operational guidelines will provide for environmental and social duediligence of investee companies according to guidelines acceptable to the Bank.

The Fund is expected to comply with EIB's procurement guidelines.

Comments

N/A

Related documents
20/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GEF SOUTH ASIA GROWTH FUND III
Other links
Related press
EIB increases support for high impact climate action and environmental investment across India and South Asia with $40 million for new regional investment fund

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GEF SOUTH ASIA GROWTH FUND III
Publication Date
20 Jul 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
156773927
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220164
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Regional - Asia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GEF SOUTH ASIA GROWTH FUND III
Other links
Summary sheet
GEF SOUTH ASIA GROWTH FUND III
Data sheet
GEF SOUTH ASIA GROWTH FUND III
Related press
EIB increases support for high impact climate action and environmental investment across India and South Asia with $40 million for new regional investment fund

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB increases support for high impact climate action and environmental investment across India and South Asia with $40 million for new regional investment fund
Other links
Related public register
20/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GEF SOUTH ASIA GROWTH FUND III

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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