Summary sheet
- Services - Financial and insurance activities
Equity participation in a private equity fund investing in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that promote climate action and environmental sustainability primarily in India, but also in other countries in the South Asia/South East Asia region.
Equity participation in a private equity fund investing in SMEs that promote climate action and environmental sustainability primarily in India, but also in other countries in the South Asia/South East Asia region.
The operation concerns an investment in GEF South Asia Growth Fund III, a USD 300m investment fund targeting companies that promote climate action and environmental sustainability in South and South East Asia , in line with the objectives of the EIB Climate Bank Roadmap. The Fund will provide equity to SMEs, improving access to finance. A commitment to the Fund will contribute to EU policy and priorities with regards Climate Action outside of Europe. It will support the achievement of sustainable development goals (SDGs), aiming to mitigate the effects of climate change. The Fund will contribute to the Bank's Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability targets outside the EU. Therefore, the operation is proposed under the Climate Action and Environment Facility (CAEF). The EIB commitment is expected to trigger the commitment from other investors and to have a strong catalytic effect. With EIB commitment, the Fund's terms are expected to be negotiated in line with best market practice standards.
The fund's operational guidelines will provide for environmental and social duediligence of investee companies according to guidelines acceptable to the Bank.
The Fund is expected to comply with EIB's procurement guidelines.
N/A
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.