Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

BANCO ESTADO ECOVIVIENDA - ENERGY MBIL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Chile : € 200,000,000
Urban development : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/12/2022 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
04/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANCO ESTADO ECOVIVIENDA - ENERGY MBIL
Related story
The sunny side of green energy
Related story
A gateway to partnership

Summary sheet

Release date
3 February 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/12/2022
20220161
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BANCO ESTADO ECOVIVIENDA - ENERGY MBIL
BANCO DEL ESTADO DE CHILE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a loan to Chile's public bank Banco Estado to finance mortgages for the acquisition of new housing units with improved energy efficiency standards.

The program will offer mortgage loans with preferential conditions to finance access to residential units with higher energy efficiency (EE) levels. Final beneficiaries will exclusively be private individuals.

Additionality and Impact

The operation will finance mortgages for the acquisition of new-built residential units with higher EnergyEfficiency (EE) standards than those required by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning.

The mortgages will be given out under Banco Estado's Ecovivienda program to provide concessional financing.

The program was first launched in 2016 with the support of a KfW loan for EUR 133m.

The operation addresses the issue of asymmetric information and split incentives.

The project will reduce this gap by investment in units with higher EE standards and will therefore generate social benefits by increasing comfort and reducing energy expenditure.

It addresses the constrained access to EE housing units for final beneficiaries (private individuals) which stems from the market failure of asymmetric information. It rests on strong strategic alignment with EU and EIB policy priorities as well as the country's national energy policies and climate strategies.

The EIB offers financial and non-financial benefits to the Financial Intermediary, including a longer maturity and flexibility in the terms and conditions. EIB's participation will help to diversify the counterpart's funding mix.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The operation is expected to bring positive environmental and social benefits. On one hand by reducing the energy consumption of residential buildings, the project will contribute to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and energy expenses and will increase living standards (thermal comfort) among the population. The EIB will require the intermediary institution to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the sub-projects receiving mortgage loans will comply with national legislation and the ElB's Environmental and Social Standards, as well as international treaties and conventions signed and ratified by or otherwise applicable and binding in the country.

The EIB will require Banco de Estado de Chile to take all requisite measures to ensure that all mortgage loans are in line with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
21 September 2022
29 December 2022
Related documents
04/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANCO ESTADO ECOVIVIENDA - ENERGY MBIL
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANCO ESTADO ECOVIVIENDA - ENERGY MBIL
Publication Date
4 Feb 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158939252
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220161
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Chile
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANCO ESTADO ECOVIVIENDA - ENERGY MBIL
Other links
Summary sheet
BANCO ESTADO ECOVIVIENDA - ENERGY MBIL
Data sheet
BANCO ESTADO ECOVIVIENDA - ENERGY MBIL
Related story
The sunny side of green energy
Related story
A gateway to partnership

News & Stories

Link to source
Related story
The sunny side of green energy
Related story
A gateway to partnership
Other links
Related public register
04/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANCO ESTADO ECOVIVIENDA - ENERGY MBIL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications