EMT MADRID CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT

The project consists of the acquisition of up to 260 new sustainable buses (250 electric and 10 hydrogen) to incorporate to Empresa Municipal de Transportes de Madrid fleet and the installation of charging infrastructure in two of its operation centres.





The project mitigates negative externalities in the form of the reduction of greenhouse gases (GHG), air pollutants and noise emissions through the electrification of road transport in an urban context. In doing so, the project produces a sound economic return and complies with the objectives set in the EIB's Transport Lending Policy and is aligned with the Paris Agreement, according to Annex 2 of the EIB's Climate Bank Roadmap. The Project provides a substantial contribution to Climate Mitigation according to Annex 4 of the EIB's Climate Bank Roadmap and a substantial contribution to Environmental Sustainability.





EIB's participation will provide a financial benefit to Empresa Municipal de Transportes de Madrid. EIB's financing will secure access to long-term financing, with up to 15 years tenor loan, at affordable terms, including interest rates, and provide flexible financial conditions that will allow the Borrower to maintain a sound and balanced financial structure.