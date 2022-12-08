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ARMENIA ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Armenia : € 70,000,000
Credit lines : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/12/2022 : € 70,000,000
Other links
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Summary sheet

Release date
20 October 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/12/2022
20220158
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ARMENIA ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY
CENTRAL BANK OF THE REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Intermediated facility with the Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia ("CBA") to support the economic recovery and resilience of the country by enhancing the access to financing for micro, small, medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and mid-caps.

The operation aims to contribute to the economic recovery and resilience of Armenia by enhancing the access to financing for MSMEs and mid-caps. The facility would support the investment and/or working capital needs of the final beneficiaries with a specific focus on companies operating in areas outside the capital city of Yerevan, female entrepreneurs and green projects.

Additionality and Impact

The operation aims to facilitate the access finance of the MSMEs in Armenia. The proposed credit line features a double-intermediation model addressing the fragmentation of the Armenian banking sector, its insufficient access to longer term funding and the scarcity of local currency debt instruments. The operation would be targeted at companies operating in areas outside Yerevan, female entrepreneurs with priority given to green projects. The proposed operation is part of a comprehensive set of measures to support the financially underserved MSMEs in Armenia in line with the priorities of the Joint Communication on the Eastern Partnership policy beyond 2020 which puts a strong emphasis on the access to finance with a view to achieve inclusive and fair economy for all. Furthermore, the proposed operation is a core element of Flagship 1 under the Economic and Investment Plan outlining the priority areas for the Armenian government concerning its cooperation with EU.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will require the intermediary institution to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the procedures, including procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects receiving Bank financing, will comply with national legislation and the ElB's Environmental and Social Standards as well as international treaties and conventions signed and ratified by or otherwise applicable and binding in the country.

The Bank will require the intermediary institution to take all requisite measures to ensure that any procurement procedures carried out by final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances are in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
8 December 2022
27 December 2022
Other links
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Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Armenia: EIB Global provides €70 million to support SMEs under the EU’s Economic and Investment Plan
Related press
Armenia: EIB Global and Evocabank join forces with €12 million loan deal to aid small businesses
Related story
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Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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