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ECI ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND INNOVATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 74,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 74,000,000
Services : € 74,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/01/2023 : € 29,600,000
18/01/2023 : € 44,400,000
Other links
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ECI ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND INNOVATION

Summary sheet

Release date
20 February 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/01/2023
20220144
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ECI ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND INNOVATION
EL CORTE INGLES SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 74 million
EUR 118 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles
Description
Objectives

The project supports the promoter's energy efficiency and innovation plan during the period 2022-2024. In particular, energy investments range from the implementation of energy management systems, including renewable energy, to refrigeration, lighting and cooling improvements in existing centres. Innovation investments include platform developments, cybersecurity, big data and advanced analytics that will improve existing business processes and help to implement new ones.

The aim of the project is to support the promoter's competitiveness through innovative activities that enable the expansion into new business areas, while also taking energy savings measures that contribute to the security and diversification of energy supply in the EU.

Additionality and Impact

The operation will support the implementation of the promoter's Climate Action plan (50% of the investment costs), targeting investments energy efficiency ("EE") and small building integrated renewable energy projects (PV) in commercial buildings in Spain. The EIB involvement in this project will help to correct market failures around EE investments and support the promoter's plan to reduce its energy consumption and address the increase in prices provoked, contributing to the implementation of the Spanish National Energy and Climate Plans (NECP). 

Moreover, investments in Digital innovation and Artificial Intelligence are aligned with EU policy objectives and are key to strengthen the competitiveness of the sector. In addition, by supporting investments in Cybersecurity, the project is also expected to contribute to the Bank's European Security Initiative (ESI).

The operation is expected to yield very good quality and results, thanks to avoided GHG emissions and governance arrangements.

EIBs contribution will be instrumental to accelerate Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability investments, supporting the increase in competitiveness in a complex market environment. EIB's tenor and customized terms and conditions, complement the promoter's overall financing structure, providing a positive signal to other financiers.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project activities do not fall under the Annexes I or II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. In addition, the project activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that are already used for the same purposes and that are not expected to change their scope due to the project. As such, the project activities are not subject to a mandatory EIA.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
14 December 2022
18 January 2023
Related documents
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ECI ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND INNOVATION

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ECI ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND INNOVATION
Publication Date
8 Mar 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
161269914
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220144
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ECI ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND INNOVATION
Other links
Summary sheet
ECI ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND INNOVATION
Data sheet
ECI ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND INNOVATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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