BANSKA BYSTRICA SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT FL

The Project shall support a multi-sector investment programme of the City of Banska Bystrica in the period 2022-2027. The Project will address a number of market failures that justify the use of public financing to address the investment gap. In particular the Project intervenes in provision of public goods and services (e.g. infrastructure for transport and active mobility, parks and open spaces, public buildings dedicated to education, social care, culture and administration) and is expected to generate numerous positive externalities (including energy savings and climate action), resulting in higher quality of services for citizens and businesses.

EIB's long-term financing with favourable terms such as long grace period and long availability period with flexible drawdowns will contribute to improving the City's financing structure and the affordability of the investments. EIB's involvement will also send a positive signal to the markets regarding the City's commitment to implement its investment programme.



