BANSKA BYSTRICA SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT FL

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Urban development - Construction
The project consists of a multi-annual municipal investment programme of the City of Banská Bystrica in Slovakia. The EIB framework loan will support eligible schemes coherent with the City's development strategy. It will contribute to modernisation of municipal public infrastructure and services.
The investments co-financed by EIB framework loan will support improvements in urban transport networks and mobility, green areas and public spaces (including public lighting), public buildings dedicated to education, social care and culture (including energy efficiency measures), water and solid waste management, and other urban infrastructure and services, including those impacted by the Ukraine refugee crisis, as appropriate.
The Project shall support a multi-sector investment programme of the City of Banska Bystrica in the period 2022-2027. The Project will address a number of market failures that justify the use of public financing to address the investment gap. In particular the Project intervenes in provision of public goods and services (e.g. infrastructure for transport and active mobility, parks and open spaces, public buildings dedicated to education, social care, culture and administration) and is expected to generate numerous positive externalities (including energy savings and climate action), resulting in higher quality of services for citizens and businesses.
EIB's long-term financing with favourable terms such as long grace period and long availability period with flexible drawdowns will contribute to improving the City's financing structure and the affordability of the investments. EIB's involvement will also send a positive signal to the markets regarding the City's commitment to implement its investment programme.
The EIB will allocate its funds only to eligible schemes which are environmentally sound. All schemes must comply with EU environmental legislation as well as comply with the principles and standards of the EIB's Environmental Policy Statement.
The promoter is subject to the public procurement regime. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.