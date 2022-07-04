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ITALGAS (SEASIDE) CLIMATE ACTION FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 150,000,000
Industry : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/09/2022 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALGAS (SEASIDE) CLIMATE ACTION FL
Related public register
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ITALGAS (SEASIDE) CLIMATE ACTION FL
Related press
Italy: EIB provides €150 million to Italgas for promoting energy efficiency
Parent project
CLIMATE ACTION PROGRAMME LOAN ITALY II

Summary sheet

Release date
4 July 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/09/2022
20220094
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ITALGAS (SEASIDE) CLIMATE ACTION FL
ITALGAS SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework loan to support a pipeline of small to medium-sized energy efficiency schemes to be developed in Italy.

By supporting energy efficiency investments in Italy, mainly the renovation of condominium buildings, the project will reduce carbon and air pollution, deliver health benefits through improved air quality and positive social impact through job creation and an improvement of the purchasing power of Italian households.

Additionality and Impact

The proposed operation aims to finance energy efficiency ("EE") projects in Italy, mainly in residential buildings. EE investments in residential buildings suffer from a chronic lack of investments. The project is expected to deliver very good social benefits reducing carbon emissions, increasing comfort and air quality, social benefits that are not fully internalised by private investors. The project shows how to upscale and industrialise EE in residential buildings. The promoter is experienced in works of this nature.

The project is aligned with the the EU's and Bank's priority in the energy sector and with the climate action objectives. 


The proposed operation is the first time the borrower enters into a "framework loan" financing type with the EIB, with funds allocation and disbursement mechanics designed to support a wide pipeline of small to medium sized projects.

The EIB loan offers terms and conditions (disbursement mechanics, interest rate options) more flexible than those normally offered by other financiers. The proposed disbursement period and tenor are longer than those usually offered by other banks.

The value added provided by the EIB is even more tangible under the current market instability and turmoil generated by the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is in line with the Bank's priority lending objectives for energy efficiency (EE) and supports the Climate Action objective (100%). Given the scale, location and nature of the sub-projects in built-up urban areas an environmental impact assessment (EIA), as defined under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, amending the 2011/92/EU, is normally not required.

No procurement issues.

Related documents
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALGAS (SEASIDE) CLIMATE ACTION FL
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ITALGAS (SEASIDE) CLIMATE ACTION FL
Related projects
Parent project
CLIMATE ACTION PROGRAMME LOAN ITALY II
Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB provides €150 million to Italgas for promoting energy efficiency

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALGAS (SEASIDE) CLIMATE ACTION FL
Publication Date
21 Jul 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
157067566
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220094
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ITALGAS (SEASIDE) CLIMATE ACTION FL
Publication Date
27 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
190572538
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20220094
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALGAS (SEASIDE) CLIMATE ACTION FL
Related public register
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ITALGAS (SEASIDE) CLIMATE ACTION FL
Other links
Summary sheet
ITALGAS (SEASIDE) CLIMATE ACTION FL
Data sheet
ITALGAS (SEASIDE) CLIMATE ACTION FL
Related press
Italy: EIB provides €150 million to Italgas for promoting energy efficiency
Parent project
CLIMATE ACTION PROGRAMME LOAN ITALY II

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EIB provides €150 million to Italgas for promoting energy efficiency
Other links
Related public register
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALGAS (SEASIDE) CLIMATE ACTION FL
Related public register
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ITALGAS (SEASIDE) CLIMATE ACTION FL
Parent project
CLIMATE ACTION PROGRAMME LOAN ITALY II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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