COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION III

The Promoter, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance in 2000, is an international organisation that brings together donor governments, developing countries, UNICEF, the World Health Organization, the World Bank, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, civil society, and the private sector. Gavi was created to improve access to new and underused vaccines for children living in the world's poorest countries. It has become an independent international institution, the first organisation to receive such recognition under the new Swiss Host State Act. Under this EIB project, Gavi will rely on United Nations Children's Fund "UNICEF" and the Pan American Health Organization "PAHO" to conduct the procurement under the project. UNICEF is a United Nations agency responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide. PAHO is the specialised health agency of the Inter-American System and also serves as Regional Office for the Americas of the World Health Organisation (WHO). The procurement policies and procedures of UNICEF and PAHO follow the same key principles as the EIB Guide to Procurement, which can be summarised as economy, efficiency, non-discrimination and international competition. Moreover, the governance and control structures in place in such multilateral agencies are expected to be robust and in line with best international practice, not requiring EIB's step-by-step monitoring as is the case with public promoters Outside the EU. In conclusion, the Promoter will not be subject to the Guide to Procurement and may follow UNICEF and PAHO's respective procurement policies and procedures under the project.