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COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 1,000,000,000
Sector(s)
Health : € 1,000,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2022 : € 50,000,000
21/12/2022 : € 100,000,000
15/12/2023 : € 150,000,000
21/12/2022 : € 350,000,000
15/12/2023 : € 350,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION III

Summary sheet

Release date
10 October 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2022
20220088
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION III
GAVI ALLIANCE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1000 million
EUR 4700 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

The project will provide funding (monetisation of grants by donor countries) to GAVI to support its COVID-19 immunisation campaigns and related activities, notably in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

The project contributes to fund the procurement of vaccine candidates for countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America. Within its funding structure and project scope, GAVI undertakes to make available a certain number of vaccine doses to the eligible LMICs countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America for a total cost equivalent to the amount of EIB loan.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project mainly concerns investments that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities of the COVAX pipeline companies, or other manufacturing centres already authorised for the same purpose. The compliance with the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU and the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC as amended) will be verified during the appraisal.

The Promoter, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance in 2000, is an international organisation that brings together donor governments, developing countries, UNICEF, the World Health Organization, the World Bank, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, civil society, and the private sector. Gavi was created to improve access to new and underused vaccines for children living in the world's poorest countries. It has become an independent international institution, the first organisation to receive such recognition under the new Swiss Host State Act. Under this EIB project, Gavi will rely on United Nations Children's Fund "UNICEF" and the Pan American Health Organization "PAHO" to conduct the procurement under the project. UNICEF is a United Nations agency responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide. PAHO is the specialised health agency of the Inter-American System and also serves as Regional Office for the Americas of the World Health Organisation (WHO). The procurement policies and procedures of UNICEF and PAHO follow the same key principles as the EIB Guide to Procurement, which can be summarised as economy, efficiency, non-discrimination and international competition. Moreover, the governance and control structures in place in such multilateral agencies are expected to be robust and in line with best international practice, not requiring EIB's step-by-step monitoring as is the case with public promoters Outside the EU. In conclusion, the Promoter will not be subject to the Guide to Procurement and may follow UNICEF and PAHO's respective procurement policies and procedures under the project.

Related documents
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION III

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION III
Publication Date
21 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
162581049
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220088
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Regional - Africa
Regional - Asia
Regional - Latin America
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION III
Other links
Summary sheet
COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION III
Data sheet
COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION III

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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