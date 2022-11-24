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SES ADVANCED HYBRID SATELLITE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Luxembourg : € 300,000,000
Telecom : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/12/2022 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related public register
27/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SES ADVANCED HYBRID SATELLITE
Related press
Luxembourg: EIB lends €300 million to finance SES’s new satellites programme
Related story
Out of this world connectivity

Summary sheet

Release date
16 January 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2022
20220052
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SES ADVANCED HYBRID SATELLITE
SES
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
EUR 625 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the design, the purchase and the launch of three satellites in order to support the company's transition from traditional TV broadcasting to more innovative IP based streaming services. Two satellites will be located at the orbital slot 19.2 degrees East and one at 57 degrees East. The satellites are very important for the promoter's business as they cover key central European markets (including Germany, France, Austria, Switzerland and Spain) as well as Africa and Middle East. Through these new satellites, the Direct to Home TV with latest HD quality will be strengthened and more innovative TV services such as IP multicast streaming to residential users and terrestrial 5G networks including broadband data services are added.

The project will secure key strategic orbital slots (19.2 and 57 degrees East) and strengthen the European leadership in the geostationary space technology sector, through the investment in next generation satellite solutions.

Additionality and Impact

By investing in the development, launch and operation in a next generation satellite solution, the project will secure key strategic orbital slots (19.2E and 57E) in space and thus strengthen the European leadership in the geostationary space technology sector.

 

The project is eligible for financing under Article 309 point c), common interest, and the Bank's PPG ''IDHC'' (contributing to Space related infrastructures and services) and is also contributing to reaching the targets of the EU's space programme 2021-2027. Furthermore, the project will be instrumental to securing Europe's independence in the area of autonomous access to space-based data traffic for commercial and governmental applications, as aimed by the European Space Agency to strengthen the European space industry.

Finally, the project will support the Bank's activities related to the Strategic European Security Initiative.

 

A market failure has led to underinvestment in rural broadband networks, which is common due to the very high costs to roll out such terrestrial broadband networks and the high-risk profile of the revenue stream of such networks. The rural data connectivity markets addressed by the project are mainly in areas where such market failure exists, as terrestrial broadband networks will not be rolled out there due to lack of financial viability (population density too low). Furthermore, the project addresses the market failure leading to inefficient distribution of goods (media content).

 

EIB's loan provides a highly flexible financial product to allow the client to finance its planned investments in new satellites. Furthermore, by allowing the client to diversify its financing sources in the current challenging market environment, the EIB sends the market a strong message of support for the counterparty and the project.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments for the purchase and the deployment of (broadband) satellite services do not fall under the Annexes of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Therefore no particular negative residual impact on the environment is expected.

The promoter is a private company operating in the space sector, which is exempted from public procurement requirements.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
24 November 2022
16 December 2022
Related documents
27/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SES ADVANCED HYBRID SATELLITE
Other links
Related press
Luxembourg: EIB lends €300 million to finance SES’s new satellites programme

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SES ADVANCED HYBRID SATELLITE
Publication Date
27 Jan 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158772581
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220052
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Luxembourg
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SES ADVANCED HYBRID SATELLITE
Other links
Summary sheet
SES ADVANCED HYBRID SATELLITE
Data sheet
SES ADVANCED HYBRID SATELLITE
Related press
Luxembourg: EIB lends €300 million to finance SES’s new satellites programme
Related story
Out of this world connectivity

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Luxembourg: EIB lends €300 million to finance SES’s new satellites programme
Related story
Out of this world connectivity
Other links
Related public register
27/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SES ADVANCED HYBRID SATELLITE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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