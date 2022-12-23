EASY CHARGER SPAIN (FM)





The project contributes to the EIB's objective of sustainable transport, decarbonisation and the development of Trans-European Transport Network ("TEN-T) infrastructure, thereby supporting EU policy objectives. The project is fully aligned with the European Commission sustainable transport and low-emission mobility policies.





Road vehicles account for three quarters of all transport emissions, and it will not be possible to reach the EU target of carbon neutrality by 2050 without a fundamental shift to electromobility in the roads sector. However, less than 1% of the road fleet is currently electrically powered and the lack of a comprehensive network of Electric Vehicle Charging Points is a significant factor in this market failure.





Electrification of road transport generates positive externalities from reductions in emissions. The project tackles the 'first-mover' penalty resulting from the interdependency between the market for Electric Vehicles and completion of a comprehensive charging infrastructure network. The project will contribute:





1. to reducing the negative environmental externalities of road transport and

2. to developing the market for the deployment of alternative fuel vehicles and associated infrastructure.





The EIB contribution makes a difference to the borrower as it will partially finance the deployment of the infrastructure, providing a fixed rate financing for a long tenor not easy available in the market. The Borrower also benefits from the possibility of blending EIB's financing with the alternative fuel facility offered by the European Commission.