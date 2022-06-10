SOCIOECONOMIC TRANSITION OF WESTERN MACEDONIA

The Project, under the Public Sector Loan Facility (Pillar III of Just Transition Mechanism), concerns the schemes implemented in line with the Just Transition Territorial Plan and the Regional Programme of Development 2021-2025 of the Western Macedonia Region (Dytiki Makedonia), that will support a Just Transition after the closure of the lignite industry and improve the regional infrastructure, in particular in the sectors of energy, transport, health, culture and tourism. The project is in line with the priorities of the new Territorial Agenda 2030 and strengthens the EU's socio-economic cohesion.





EIB financing will allow the Region to address a sub-optimal investment situation and is expected to generate positive externalities in terms of delivery of public services in health, culture and tourism through construction or rehabilitation of public buildings with an impact on the quality of life. Further improvements are expected in intra-regional connectivity with an impact on road safety. Additional environmental (e.g. climate change mitigation/adaptation), and economic benefits (economic diversification, tourism) are anticipated with the provision of public infrastructure.





The EIB loan is provided in rather competitive terms as compared to the prevailing conditions in the capital markets thereby complementing and diversifying the borrower's funding sources. Moreover, the EIB participation in the project is expected to attract additional funding, in the form of grants, in the context of Pillar III of the Just Transition Mechanism. The EIB's involvement would therefore send a positive signal to the markets regarding the Region's ability to stimulate economic recovery and transition. Finally, the EIB will further facilitate the implementation of the Project through the provision of technical assistance aiming to advance sub-schemes implementation as well as the preparation of the grants envelope.