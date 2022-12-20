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PALESTINE SME GUARANTEE FACILITY II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 3,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Palestine* : € 3,000,000
Credit lines : € 3,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/06/2023 : € 3,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
3 July 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/06/2023
20210808
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PALESTINE SME GUARANTEE FACILITY II
PALESTINE INVESTMENT BANK PSC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 3 million
EUR 26 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation consists in a guarantee facility to the Palestine Investment Bank covering a loan portfolio to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The primary objective is to enhance access to loan finance for Palestinian SMEs through improved terms and conditions, especially reduced collateral requirements and/or lower financing costs. Consequently, the operation contributes to economic resilience and employment generating activities.

Additionality and Impact

The proposed partial portfolio guarantee to Palestine Investment Bank is intended to improve access to finance for SMEs in Palestine.


SMEs are the backbone of the Palestinian economy as they account for over 95% of local businesses, contribute to more than 55% of the GDP, and employ 85% of the active working population. Limited access to financial services from formal financial intermediaries represents one of the main challenges for SMEs, a problem that limits their contribution to economic growth and employment. Moreover the segment has been severely hit by the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.


The operation will address the market failures that hinder credit to Palestinian SMEs, such as information asymmetries and capacity constraints. The conditions of the loans are prohibitive, particularly in terms of collateral requirements and pricing. Furthermore, SMEs are underserved because financial intermediaries do not internalize the positive social externalities of financing (e.g. support to local employment). The guarantee will mitigate the credit risk borne by Palestine Investment Bank, enabling it to lend to SMEs with reduced collateral requirements and/or lower pricing. 


The operation is strongly aligned with external EU policies, such as the flagship initiative for Palestine promoting private sector-led growth and job creation. The operation would also contribute to the strategic orientations of the European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus (EFSD+) under NDICI Global Europe, the EU-Palestine Action Plan and the Palestine National Policy Agenda.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The EIB will require that implementation of the project will be done in line with the principles of EU environmental legislation and EIB Environmental and Social Standards.

The EIB will require that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
20 December 2022
22 June 2023
Related projects
Parent project
COVID-19 SME ACCESS TO FINANCE INITIATIVE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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