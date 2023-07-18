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SSA SUSTAINABLE ENERGY PLATFORM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 9,268,699.6
Countries
Sector(s)
Nigeria : € 2,317,174.9
Uganda : € 2,317,174.9
Kenya : € 2,317,174.9
Ghana : € 2,317,174.9
Energy : € 9,268,699.6
Signature date(s)
1/08/2024 : € 2,317,174.9
1/08/2024 : € 2,317,174.9
1/08/2024 : € 2,317,174.9
1/08/2024 : € 2,317,174.9
Other links
Related public register
03/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SSA SUSTAINABLE ENERGY PLATFORM
Parent project
DESIREE INVESTMENT ENVELOPE

Summary sheet

Release date
25 July 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/08/2024
20210788
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SSA SUSTAINABLE ENERGY PLATFORM
CAMCO CLEAN ENERGY LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 10 million (EUR 9 million)
USD 50 million (EUR 44 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project borrower will be Spark Energy Services, an investment platform/financing vehicle designed, seeded and managed by Camco Clean Energy, a fund manager investing into captive solar/energy efficiency companies to implement small-scale commercial & industrial (C&I) projects in Sub-Saharan Africa. The project will finance the borrower's planned expenditures for the construction and expansion of C&I energy projects using captive solar and energy efficiency technologies aiming at the electrification of social infrastructure.

The aim is to support the clean energy sector to complement or replace unreliable/unavailable traditional electricity supply. The related investments will make a significant and sustainable impact on households, businesses and other facilities with current limited access to reliable electricity supply and therefore relying on expensive and polluting back-up alternatives.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns the financing of commercial and industrial captive solar and energy efficiency projects in Sub-Saharan Africa, accelerating the uptake of clean energy systems, reducing carbon emissions and air pollution and addressing the market failure of negative environmental externalities.


The operation contributes to EIB's lending priorities on Renewable Energy, Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability, supporting Cotonou Agreement and NDICI's political aspirations. Investments will be directed to the electrification of social infrastructure (schools and hospitals), achieving high developmental impact and poverty reduction, in line with the ACP Impact Finance Envelope priorities.


The operation targets local private sector development, funding enabling infrastructure, promoting access to affordable finance to households and SMEs, lacking support by commercial banks, and providing clean and reliable electricity to unserved or underserved populations.


This contributes to the sustainable development of the region, boosting productivity and competitiveness, leading to employment creation and inclusive economic growth, in alignment with EU's global and regional objectives, Team Europe initiatives, EIB policy goals and the Africa Union Agenda 2063, achieving several Sustainable Development Goals, including number 13, 7, 8, 5 and 3.


EIB financing will play a catalytic role in closing the funding round, crowding-in other lenders and investors on acceptable terms.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Details of the platform 's environmental and social due diligence procedures for ensuring compliance with national legislation, the principles and standards of relevant EU legislation and EIB Environmental and Social Standards as well as the capacity of the platform to assess and monitor environmental and social risks and impacts, will be reviewed during appraisal. The platform will be required to develop an environmental & social policy and establish the appropriate management systems to comply with the EIB's environmental and social requirements. The assessment of the environmental and social impacts and risks will be part of the standard due diligence process that the Platform will have to carry out for each underlying investment, thereby ensuring that the portfolio and these investments are in compliance with national law and in line with the principles and standards of relevant EU environmental legislation as well as the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.

The EIB will require the Fund Manager to take all requisite measures to ensure that contracts for implementation of the projects financed by the borrower will be tendered in line with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
18 July 2023
1 August 2024
Related documents
03/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SSA SUSTAINABLE ENERGY PLATFORM
Related projects
Parent project
DESIREE INVESTMENT ENVELOPE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SSA SUSTAINABLE ENERGY PLATFORM
Publication Date
3 Oct 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
167868285
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210788
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Ghana
Kenya
Nigeria
Uganda
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SSA SUSTAINABLE ENERGY PLATFORM
Other links
Summary sheet
SSA SUSTAINABLE ENERGY PLATFORM
Data sheet
SSA SUSTAINABLE ENERGY PLATFORM
Parent project
DESIREE INVESTMENT ENVELOPE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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