MILAN EE AFFORDABLE HOUSING

The operation will result in a significant number of positive externalities such as improved integration of disadvantaged groups in the local spatial and social context and the improvement of the urban environment through urban regeneration.





The Project is in line with the provisions of the 2022 Nice Declaration on Housing, the 2020 New Leipzig Charter, the 2016 EU Urban Agenda, and the EIB Urban Lending Review. Furthermore, it is aligned with the EU Energy Performance of Building Directive, the Bank's Energy Lending Policy, and will contribute towards the Bank's Climate Action targets. It is consistent with the Renovation Wave, which emphasises the importance of the energy-efficient renovation of the housing stock, and so is in line with the EU Green Deal.





Taking into account that the housing sector interfaces with many aspects of a country's economy and a number of social development sectors, the project will contribute directly or indirectly to promote progress towards multiple Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These include for example poverty reduction (SDG 1), reduced inequalities (SDG 10), Sustainable Cities and Communities (SGD 11) and Climate Action (SDG 13)





The Project addresses a number of market failures, in particular the lack of available social housing supply as the market does not sufficiently cater for the demand of low and medium income people. In addition, the Project addresses sub-optimal investment flows into highly energy efficient and resilient new buildings.





EE investments in residential buildings suffer from a chronic lack of investments. The operation will contribute to reduce this gap.





Through energy-resource savings, the operation will contribute to achieving social and public benefits that are not typically internalised in the investment rationale of private investors, including the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution, as well as the increase of comfort and air quality in the dwellings.





The EIB brings a comprehensive financial contribution to the Project with financial benefit and customised terms.







