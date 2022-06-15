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WESTERN GALILEE DESALINATION PLANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Israel : € 150,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/12/2023 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WESTERN GALILEE DESALINATION PLANT
Related press
Israel: €150 million EIB backing for Western Galilee Water Desalination Project

Summary sheet

Release date
26 June 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/12/2023
20210765
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WESTERN GALILEE DESALINATION PLANT
STATE OF ISRAEL - MINISTRY OF FINANCE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 470 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the design, construction and operation of a sea-water desalination facility, with production capabilities of 100 million m3 per annum to be located in Western Galilee, Israel.

The project iaims to ensure access to water, with significant climate change adaptation and mitigation impact, to address persistent droughts and increased demand for water in the country.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns the construction of a seawater reverse osmosis desalination plant under a Build Operate and Transfer contract in Israel. The project is a high priority water supply infrastructure aimed at ensuring access to water in one of the world's most water stressed region. The project will contribute to meeting the Bank's policy objectives of Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources as well as Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. The project will address a number of market failures through positive externalities notably from public health benefits, the protection and replenishment of over drafted groundwaters and an increased resilience to extreme weather events. By providing sustainable and reliable access to water in Israel, the project is aligned with the Strategic Priorities of the European Neighbourhood Instrument (ENI) and the latest EU/Israel Action Plan, which aim, among others, at promoting cooperation between Israel and the EU in reducing water pollution, protecting water resources and increasing the re-use of water.


﻿In terms of financial contribution, the EIB is expected to offer attractive and customised financing terms, which will increase the sustainability and ultimately lower the water desalination cost. The EIB loan contributes to the diversification of borrower's funding in terms of maturity profile, financier base as well as to the optimisation of the capital structure.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

A combined environmental impact assessment for the proposed Western Galilee desalination plant has already been carried out by the promoter. The EIB shall ensure that it complies with the EIB's Environmental and Social standards and safeguards.

The project is procured under a public-private partnership (PPP) contract that includes a concession to build and maintain the facility for 25 years. The promoter has to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement. The borrower of the proposed EIB loan is the PPP winning bidder.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
15 June 2022
23 December 2023
Related documents
13/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WESTERN GALILEE DESALINATION PLANT
Other links
Related press
Israel: €150 million EIB backing for Western Galilee Water Desalination Project

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WESTERN GALILEE DESALINATION PLANT
Publication Date
13 Jul 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
156117901
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210765
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Israel
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WESTERN GALILEE DESALINATION PLANT
Other links
Summary sheet
WESTERN GALILEE DESALINATION PLANT
Data sheet
WESTERN GALILEE DESALINATION PLANT
Related press
Israel: €150 million EIB backing for Western Galilee Water Desalination Project

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Israel: €150 million EIB backing for Western Galilee Water Desalination Project
Other links
Related public register
13/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WESTERN GALILEE DESALINATION PLANT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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