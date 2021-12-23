Lysogene (EGF VD)

The project concerns an operation under the European Guarantee Fund. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct, equity-type financing under EIB's Venture Debt Instrument to support Research, Development and Innovation ("RDI") activities of the innovative company Lysogene, a French SME focused on gene therapy for rare CNS diseases, which has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI, arising from limited access to commensurate financing as a result of factors such as information asymetries, misalignment of incentives, etc.

The Promoter is a dedicated biotech company that develops a innovative, disease-modifying treatments for young patients affected by disabling diseases of the CNS. Hence, the project targets unmet needs with high socio-economic impact. By creating knowledge externalities, the project will provide significant socio-economic benefits, will strengthen French and Europe's leading position in medical technologies, and it will help to retain skilled staff engaged in the Company's RDI activities. EIB's financing would be complementary to European venture capital ("VC") investors and would provide a signaling effect to crowd-in other capital providers, which are necessary for the completion of the clinical development stage and the launch of commercial operations.

Thanks to EIB's involvement, this project will not be significantly delayed due to the crisis.