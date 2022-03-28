ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA III

The project supports the modernization, reinforcement and digitalisation of the electricity distribution network infrastructure in Slovenia, in the Primorska and Maribor regions. EIB's financing of the investment programme will enable the promoters to replace assets that have reached the end of their lifetime while increasing capacity in a context of expected increase of electricity demand. The project will improve quality of service, reliability and security of supply that have public good attributes. Moreover, the electricity network investment will increase the hosting capacity of renewables and enable increased electrification, thereby enabling to reduce negative climate and environmental externalities. The project will contribute to achieving Slovenia Long-Term Climate 2050 Strategy adopted in July 2021, the National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) and EU fit-for-55 policy and targets.





In line with the EU Taxonomy, electricity grid infrastructure in Europe is considered eligible for classification as an activity contributing to climate change mitigation. The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on energy as well as the transversal objectives on Climate Action. The project is expected to deliver good economic benefits and good social benefits. The promoters are experienced in works of this nature and has a sound project management system in place. The Client will benefit from the flexibility of the EIB financing enabling the optimization of their cash flow needs. The pricing, availability period as well as longer grace period add to the attractiveness of mutual co-operation.



