UC ENHANCED SME SUPPORT - EGF ABS

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The operation consists of an European Guarantee Fund (EGF) guarantee instrument to a junior tranche of a Unicredit (UC) granular portfolio of loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Italy.
The operation aims at enhancing access to finance for the specific market segment. In detail, the transaction is an unfunded Asset Backed Securities investment, a delinked product aiming at relieving capital on existing loan portfolio, which will be redeployed into new financing.
The proposed transaction consist of an EGF operation, in the form of a first loss piece guarantee on an SME and Midcap portfolio originated by Unicredit in order to support new lending to SMEs. Unicredit is a key counterpart to the Bank in many countries, a strong EU GSIB intermediary and a very experienced promoter in deploying EIB mandates. The quick mobilisation of SME financing is strategic considering their high contribution to the country's economic growth and to sustain employment. The proposed operation addresses a market failure related to SMEs access to finance in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. The operation is expected to mitigate the financial constraints for this market segment and help viable companies to sustain their economic recovery and to relaunch their business activity severely hit by the pandemic crisis. The operation also supports the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion by tackling the disparities in the regional development and by helping companies located in less developed regions to grow there. Eventually, this will support the ultimate goal of regional policies, namely convergence, by raising employment levels and facilitating re-industrialisation.
The EIB will require that UC take all the required measures to ensure that final recipients (SMEs) meet the EIB's environmental standards and related EU/national legislation.
The EIB will require that UC take all the required measures to ensure that final recipients (SMEs) meet the EIB's procurement standards and related EU/national legislation.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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