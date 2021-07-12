GEN3 PRODUCTION PLATFORM (EDP)

The operation supports the demonstration efforts of an innovative SME start-up to accelerate time to market. With its RDI activities and the interaction with suppliers and customers in the field of batteries, the project also contributes to Innovation and Skills. The licensing business model would allow for the rapid dissemination of the technology. By providing an alternative solution to the use of graphite in li-ion batteries, the project also contributes to reducing the EU's dependency on this critical raw material. The project will lead to significant indirect GHG savings through the innovations and developments in e-mobility and e-storage it induces.

Market failures are addressed:





1) imperfect competition in the field of battery, mainly served by dominant non-EU battery manufacturers all based on a battery technology (li-ion) that presents significant constraints to the development of e-mobility and e-storage, and to which the project brings a significant technology improvement;

2) the generation of knowledge benefits from RDI activities and the interaction with universities, suppliers and customers in development of new solutions for batteries, and the later licensing to third parties;

3) imperfect and asymmetric information, as the promoter is a start-up investing in innovative technology competing with established companies and technologies.



