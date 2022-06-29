Summary sheet
Construction and operation of four wind turbines with a total capacity of 16.78 MW in the state of Styria, Austria. The project is an extension to an existing wind farm (Pretul).
The project contributes to the national renewable energy targets as set out in the final National Climate and Energy Plan, published in December 2019. Austria aims to provide 100% of electricity consumption from renewable energy sources by 2030. The financing of this project also contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on energy (Renewable Energy) as well as on climate action (transversal).
The environmental and social risks associated with such exposed locations can be higher than for other onshore wind farms.
The EC has exempted all contracts, which are being awarded to implement electricity generation projects in Austria from the scope of the Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC (EC decision 2008/585/EG). No public procurement is therefore required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.