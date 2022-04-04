VERITAS WASTEWATER INVESTMENTS

The project will ensure continued compliance with key European regulations in the water sector, and improve the quality and resilience of wastewater services. Investments will contribute to the Bank's policy objectives of Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources as well as Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. The project will address a number of market failures through positive externalities in the form of environmental and public health benefits, notably improved quality of recipient waters, reduced emissions of greenhouse gases from wastewater and stronger resilience towards extreme weather events. By avoiding water quality degradation the project will contribute to maintain the attractiveness of Venice metropolitan area as a major tourism destination. These benefits are not reflected in market prices and would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention. The EIB financing will allow the Borrower to lengthen the tenor of its debt, benefit from financial flexibility in the disbursement, and to contain its cost of funding at the same time. In addition, the EIB presence is expected to foster confidence of its existing/potential lenders and bond investors, the Bank's loan being unsecured.



