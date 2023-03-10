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AFFORDABLE HOUSING HYPO NOE III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 195,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 195,000,000
Urban development : € 195,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/03/2024 : € 60,000,000
29/06/2023 : € 135,000,000
Other links
Related public register
18/04/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING HYPO NOE III

Summary sheet

Release date
17 February 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/06/2023
20210679
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AFFORDABLE HOUSING HYPO NOE III
HYPO NOE LANDESBANK FUER NIEDEROESTERREICH UND WIEN AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 195 million
EUR 780 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance social and affordable housing units in the Austrian state of Lower Austria.

Final beneficiaries of the EIB financing will be limited-profit housing development companies, commercial property companies and local authorities.

Additionality and Impact

The Project entails the construction of some 2,900 new social and affordable housing units, contributing to the promotion of Integrated Urban Development in the region of Lower Austria. The investment schemes will be part of well-defined integrated local urban development plans and facilitate the development of sustainable communities and contribute to the promotion of social mix addressing strong social housing demand in Lower Austria. It will also contribute to a more balanced local residential market with sufficient housing supply meeting existing need from low and middle income households. The EIB financing will tackle the market gap resulting from an insufficient affordable housing supply by offering financing at attractive costs with a long maturity that will ultimately lead to lower rent levels.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
10 March 2023
29 June 2023
Related documents
18/04/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING HYPO NOE III

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING HYPO NOE III
Publication Date
18 Apr 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
166909130
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210679
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/04/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING HYPO NOE III
Other links
Summary sheet
AFFORDABLE HOUSING HYPO NOE III
Data sheet
AFFORDABLE HOUSING HYPO NOE III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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