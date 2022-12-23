ASJA WIND REPOWERING AND NEW PROJECTS

The project supports the Bank's renewable energy and climate objectives. The schemes will produce electricity from low carbon sources (onshore wind and solar PV) and thereby contribute to the EIB's priority of supporting transition to a low carbon, environmentally friendly and climate resilient economy. Low carbon power projects reduce carbon and air pollution externalities. Therefore the financing contributes to Italy 2030 decarbonisation goals and to the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as on climate action and environmental sustainability (transversal). The RE projects will benefit from market-based instruments, and thereby will contribute to the policy objective to support the market integration of renewable energy projects.





The onshore wind and solar PV farms are expected to generate a social benefit on a generation-weighted portfolio basis by generating electricity at a cost (on a levelised cost of energy basis or LCOE) below the cost of fossil-fuel based alternatives in Italy.





The project is supported by a good governance system and strong project management capabilities. This operation will provide critical funding at longer term to accelerate the development of Asja Ambiente Italia SpA, its RE projects, and importantly diversify its funding sources and crowd-in other co-financiers.



