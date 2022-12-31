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SBI CLIMATE ACTION FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
India : € 200,000,000
Energy : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
31/12/2022 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SBI CLIMATE ACTION FL

Summary sheet

Release date
9 January 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/12/2022
20210639
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SBI CLIMATE ACTION FL
STATE BANK OF INDIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 400 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The operation consists of a framework loan to support climate action investments in India. The facility will finance renewable energy generation projects, electric mobility or green hydrogen production, as well as potentially other eligible climate action investments.

The framework loan will finance a series of renewable energy generation plants located in India, mostly of small to medium size, as well as potentially other climate action investments, such as renewable energy equipment manufacturing or low carbon transport, promoted by private sector companies.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If the schemes were located within the EU, most of them would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU), with the competent authorities assessing the need for an EIA. The inclusion of certain interconnection infrastructure, falling under Annex I, would require a mandatory EIA. In India, environmental and social regulations include some of the elements present in the EU Directives, although there is traditionally certain lack of enforcement. In particular, national regulation requires an Environmental and Social Standards Assessment (ESIA) for these type of projects. Compliance with ESIA at the Framework Loan and allocation levels will be verified during the appraisal of the schemes, in particular the Promoters' environmental and social capabilities and procedures, public consultation process, vulnerable groups and land tenure issues.

The Promoter has to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
11/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SBI CLIMATE ACTION FL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SBI CLIMATE ACTION FL
Publication Date
11 Jan 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150626844
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210639
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SBI CLIMATE ACTION FL
Other links
Summary sheet
SBI CLIMATE ACTION FL
Data sheet
SBI CLIMATE ACTION FL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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