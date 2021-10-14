NIDEC STELLANTIS E MOTORS NEW PROJECTS 2022-2024

The project concerns the promoter's investments for the development of innovative cost efficient products and technologies, important for the acceleration of vehicle electrification in the volume vehicle segment. It will lead to important environmental externalities through the market deployment of the concerned technologies, and will contribute to further knowledge creation, accumulation and diffusion along with workforce reskilling to operate in the evolving technology and market context.

The investments contribute to the Bank's "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" and Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability policy objectives. EIB financing supports investments addressing

the market failures and gaps associated with imperfect competition and incomplete markets (very innovative and market-entry stage vehicle electrification technologies, contributing to lower barriers to adoption and helping the development of a complete supply chain) and those associated with

positive environmental and knowledge externalities.

This project helps the promoter in the development of powertrain electrification technologies; it helps addressing the ongoing transformation of the automotive and the wider mobility industry and it makes possible furthering its technological competence and capacity to compete in such growing fields of technology and business. The project will add to the social welfare and bring about social benefits, by generating environmental and knowledge positive externalities.

The promoter is a young organisation with strong management continuously building up its expertise in the area; in addition the parent companies bring strong and complementary expertise in the areas of technology, automotive knowledge and volume manufacturing, helping in the implementation of a sound and sustainable project, integrating positive environmental and social dimensions, helping to address and mitigate market failures, and contributing to the Bank's policy objectives.

The EIB financing will help the borrower access long-term corporate debt despite its start-up nature. It will also provide greater financial flexibility for drawdowns and repayments. In addition, the EIB financing will provide a strong positive signal to the borrower's shareholders and the financial markets. It will show the EIB's continuing support to the borrower and to the electrification of vehicles, particularly in times of uncertainties triggered by the COVID-19 crisis. The project is expected to be one of the first corporate project in France to be labelled an "EIB green loan", as it is 100% Climate Action. The Bank's technical contribution and advice is explained by the guidance provided to align the project scope with policy objectives at project origination and the monitoring requirements during project implementation.



