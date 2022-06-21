LSCT UPDATED INVESTMENT PROGRAM

The project will improve the competitive position of maritime and rail transport by enabling modal shift from more carbon intensive modes and enhancing interoperability between transport modes. These actions will reduce GHG emissions as well other negative transport externalities, which would otherwise be incurred by non-users, for instance from noise and local emissions. In terms of technical advice, the EIB will help to ensure that the project will be implemented in line with the required standards and will undertake annual monitoring activities.





Due to its local focus and traditional business model, LSCT has historically financed its investments through credit lines provided by local banks with short to medium-term maturities resulting in a costly capital structure. As such the contribution of the EIB is a significant element of the overall financing plan in terms of additionality, diversification as well as general conditions. The Project will be the first privately funded port infrastructure expansion of this size in Italy. The transaction will allow further diversification of the EIB portfolio and at the same time the EIB funding will allow the Promoter to diversify its funding base.