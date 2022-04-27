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ACCIONA ENERGY WATER & CONSTRUCTION R&D

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 110,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 110,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 8,437,000
Energy : € 49,995,000
Industry : € 51,568,000
Signature date(s)
6/07/2022 : € 3,298,100
6/07/2022 : € 5,138,900
6/07/2022 : € 19,543,500
6/07/2022 : € 20,158,400
6/07/2022 : € 30,451,500
6/07/2022 : € 31,409,600
Other links
Related public register
07/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACCIONA ENERGY WATER & CONSTRUCTION R&D
Related public register
11/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACCIONA ENERGY WATER & CONSTRUCTION R&D
Related press
Spain: EIB provides €110 million to boost ACCIONA’s RD&I and digitalization strategy

Summary sheet

Release date
14 February 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/07/2022
20210580
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ACCIONA ENERGY WATER & CONSTRUCTION R&D
ACCIONA SA,CORPORACION ACCIONA ENERGIAS RENOVABLES SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 110 million
EUR 228 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The loan will finance the promoter's investments over the 2021-2024 period in research, development and innovation (RDI) in the water treatment, renewable energy and infrastructure sectors. The project also includes transversal investments in digitalisation and other technologies spanning its different business areas.

The aim is to develop value chain solutions that enable customers make a faster transition to renewables energies and to other environmentally friendly applications for water treatment and advanced construction technologies.

Additionality and Impact

The proposed operation supports the Bank's Research, Innovation and Digital objective.

It aims to finance investments in Digitalization and RDI, which are ultimately directed to (i) develop new materials, processes and technologies in order to build sustainable infrastructures and (ii) to increase the efficiency of renewable energy generation.

The project, which has a substantial portion of early stage research, generates positive knowledge externalities through cooperation with suppliers, customers, scientific institutes and universities. It also generates environmental positive externalities arising from the deployment of technologies and products with lower carbon footprint. It contributes to enabling access to renewable energies, advanced water treatment, more sustainable construction techniques and to digital services. Moreover, the project will also help maintaining and creating highly skilled jobs in the promoter's various research facilities in Spain, some of which are located in EU cohesion regions.

The EIB provides a long-term financing combined with customized and flexible financial terms and conditions, which mirrors well the time horizon of R&D activities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project includes RDI activities that are not specifically mentioned under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and that will be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. The project will therefore not require an EIA under the directive 2014/52/EU amending directive 2011/92/EU.

The promoter is a private company with a part of its activities in the utilities sector. The exact status of the promoter will be checked during the project appraisal to confirm whether the promoter is covered by EU Directives on procurement or not.

Comments

The EIB financing will support the promoter in its effort to deepen European knowledge in various technologies and systems in the fields of water treatment, waste recovery, renewable energy and construction. The final beneficiaries of the EIB Financing will be Acciona SA for an amount of up to EUR 67m and Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables for an amount of up to EUR 43m.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
27 April 2022
6 July 2022
Related documents
07/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACCIONA ENERGY WATER & CONSTRUCTION R&D
11/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACCIONA ENERGY WATER & CONSTRUCTION R&D
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB provides €110 million to boost ACCIONA’s RD&I and digitalization strategy

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACCIONA ENERGY WATER & CONSTRUCTION R&D
Publication Date
7 Mar 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150728059
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210580
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACCIONA ENERGY WATER & CONSTRUCTION R&D
Publication Date
11 Oct 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
246467959
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20210580
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACCIONA ENERGY WATER & CONSTRUCTION R&D
Related public register
11/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACCIONA ENERGY WATER & CONSTRUCTION R&D
Other links
Summary sheet
ACCIONA ENERGY WATER & CONSTRUCTION R&D
Data sheet
ACCIONA ENERGY WATER & CONSTRUCTION R&D
Related press
Spain: EIB provides €110 million to boost ACCIONA’s RD&I and digitalization strategy

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB provides €110 million to boost ACCIONA’s RD&I and digitalization strategy
Other links
Related public register
07/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACCIONA ENERGY WATER & CONSTRUCTION R&D
Related public register
11/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACCIONA ENERGY WATER & CONSTRUCTION R&D

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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