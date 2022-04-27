ACCIONA ENERGY WATER & CONSTRUCTION R&D

The proposed operation supports the Bank's Research, Innovation and Digital objective.

It aims to finance investments in Digitalization and RDI, which are ultimately directed to (i) develop new materials, processes and technologies in order to build sustainable infrastructures and (ii) to increase the efficiency of renewable energy generation.

The project, which has a substantial portion of early stage research, generates positive knowledge externalities through cooperation with suppliers, customers, scientific institutes and universities. It also generates environmental positive externalities arising from the deployment of technologies and products with lower carbon footprint. It contributes to enabling access to renewable energies, advanced water treatment, more sustainable construction techniques and to digital services. Moreover, the project will also help maintaining and creating highly skilled jobs in the promoter's various research facilities in Spain, some of which are located in EU cohesion regions.

The EIB provides a long-term financing combined with customized and flexible financial terms and conditions, which mirrors well the time horizon of R&D activities.