CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION

The project expands the capacity and improves the rail connectivity of a well located container port in the Spanish and European transport network. The additional capacity provided by the project avoids that future traffic will need to be handled at other ports further away, leading to additional road transport, or, that traffic would shift to other transport modes (air transport, road transport). The project improves the competitive position and increases the use of short sea shipping and rail transport which have relatively lower environmental costs for society in terms of greenhouse gas emissions, local pollution, noise, congestion and accidents. The project hence reduces the overall environmental costs of transport but also the costs for the users of the port and the shipping services. In the competitive transport market this leads to reduction of the logistic costs for importers and exporters and supports regional economic development and related employment, both in the region where the port is located and in the regions with connections to the port, which include outermost regions of the European Union.

The availability of long-term finance for this type of transport infrastructure at affordable interest rates is as a key contribution of the Bank, considering the very long-term nature of the investment and its positive impact on overall project cost.