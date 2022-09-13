EDUCATION HERAULT

Summary sheet
Le projet comprend la nouvelle construction, la reconstruction, l'extension et la rénovation de collèges et leurs installations sportives, l'aménagement de la Maison du Littoral et des investissements en équipement numérique pour les collégiens.
L'objectif principal du projet est de moderniser et d'améliorer les infrastructures des collèges dans le Département de l'Hérault, afin d'améliorer l'environnement d'apprentissage pour offrir une éducation de bonne qualité et d'adapter le réseau de collèges aux évolutions de la démographie. Il cible un sous-ensemble du plan d'investissement pour l'éducation du Département qui vise à améliorer la performance énergétique, l'accessibilité et la fonctionnalité des bâtiments scolaires et éducatifs.
The project involves the new construction, extension and renovation of public lower secondary schools and their sports facilities, the creation of a museum (Maison du Littoral) and investments in digital equipment for education in the French Department of Hérault. Such investments will accelerate the modernisation of teaching and learning environments, which is then expected to translate into improvements in the quality of public lower secondary education, resulting in positive externalities, such as skills development and upgrading and improved social cohesion, civil engagement and health outcomes.
The investments targeting climate change mitigation will also have positive externalities, as they contribute to the construction of a more sustainable future. The Project is fully aligned with the national and departmental priorities in education as well as with the objectives of the EIB's Innovation, Digital and Human Capital policy goal and the EU's European Education Area 2025 initiative.
Finally, the participation of the EIB to the project will allow the Borrower not only to diversify and improve its financial profile, as this would be the first operation with the EIB, but also to lower its average cost of financing.
La directive 2011/92/UE amendée par la directive 2014/52/UE ne mentionne pas spécifiquement la nécessité d'une évaluation d'impact environnemental (EIE) pour les bâtiments liés à l'éducation et aux activités de recherche telles que prévues dans ce projet. Il se peut que certaines composantes du projet puissent être considérées comme des projets de rénovation urbaine (Annexe II de la directive européenne). Cela sera étudié en détail lors de l'évaluation. Les bâtiments publics devront au moins atteindre les objectifs d'efficacité énergétique définis dans la directive 2010/31/UE sur la performance énergétique des bâtiments et la directive 2012/27/UE relative à l'efficacité énergétique. Les aspects environnementaux y compris l'impact possible sur les sites naturels, ainsi que tous les aspects liés au développement durable, au patrimoine historique et culturel seront vérifiés lors de l'instruction.
La Banque exigera du Promoteur d'assurer que les marchés pour la mise en oeuvre du projet seront passés en conformité avec la législation applicable de l'UE (les Directives 2014/24/EC ainsi que la Directive 89/665/EEC) et la jurisprudence de la Cour européenne de justice, y compris en matière de publication des avis de passation des marchés dans le Journal officiel de l'UE tel que requis.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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